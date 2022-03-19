Murphy's U20s want perfect end to perfect season 

When Ireland’s U20s run out at a sold-out Musgrave Park tomorrow with a Grand Slam in their sights, head coach Richie Murphy will reflect with pride on just how far his squad has progressed since he gathered them together more than three months ago.

With France three points behind in the table and playing England in Perpignan tomorrow night, Ireland still have work to do to complete their nation’s third clean sweep in the short history of the U20 Six Nations following the successes of 2007 and 2019.

Scotland are their final hurdle to clear as they return to Cork on the back of last Saturday’s 42-27 win in England. Yet the manner in which they have undertaken this campaign, with big Musgrave Park thumpings of Wales and Italy and a landmark victory in France in round two as well as the win on English soil, already has Murphy purring at the unity, work-ethic and talent of his players and assistant coaches.

“It is amazing how far they have come in this window,” Murphy said. “Before Christmas, we played Italy (in a friendly at UCD) but to think it is the same team or the nucleus of the same team playing now that played that day is amazing.

“But also I was reminded the other day of the training session where in a 15-minute period we had 25 handling errors. When we came off that pitch I was nearly pulling my hair out. In fairness to the guys we stuck on task and I know the other coaches are particularly proud of them.

“Jimmy Duffy is one of the best forward coaches I have ever worked with and I have worked with some really good guys. His attention to detail, his ability to get to the group buy in has been excellent.

“Willie (Faloon) has done an incredible job on the defence and then Mark Sexton has been incredible for us as well and has really picked up little bits and pieces that as a head coach I haven’t been able to look at as much. The boys have really bought into that (coaching team).”

When he named his team yesterday, Murphy revealed just one change to the line-up which started against England in north London last Saturday, rewarding Aitzol King with a place on the wing following his two tries off the bench at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium. King trades places with Chay Mullins, who moves to the bench, to join a back three also featuring Munster full-back Patrick Campbell and fellow Leinster wing Fionn Gibbons.

There is the comfort of established combinations elsewhere with Banbridge and Ulster duo Ben Carson and Jude Postlethwaite continuing in midfield outside of ever-present half-backs Charlie Tector and Matthew Devine while in the pack it is a fourth consecutive start for the front-row of Jack Boyle, James McCormick and Rory McGuire and the UCD second-row pairing of Conor O'Tighearnaigh and Mark Morrissey. Captain Reuben Crothers, Lorcan McLoughlin and James Culhane are retained in the back row for a homecoming that promises much against a still winless Scottish side.

"We are really excited about the prospect of finishing the Championship in front of a sold-out home crowd in Cork,” Murphy said. "This week has been all about sticking to our processes, putting the head down and preparing as well as we can for what will hopefully be our best performance of the Six Nations. The players have remained really focused and we know if we can nail our work, we will give ourselves the best possible opportunity of overcoming the final hurdle."

IRELAND U20: P Campbell (Young Munster/Munster); A King (Clontarf/Leinster), J Postlethwaite (Banbridge/Ulster), B Carson (Banbridge/Ulster), F Gibbons (UCD/Leinster); C Tector (Lansdowne/Leinster), M Devine (Galway Corinthians/Connacht); J Boyle (UCD/Leinster), J McCormick (Ballymena/Ulster), R McGuire (UCD/Leinster); C O'Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster), M Morrissey (UCD/Leinster); L McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), R Crothers (Ballynahinch/Ulster) - captain, J Culhane (UCD/Leinster).

Replacements: J Hanlon (Ballynahinch/Ulster), O Michel (Lansdowne/Leinster), S Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), A McNamee (Malone/Ulster), D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), E Coughlan (Shannon/Munster), T Butler (Garryowen/Munster), C Mullins (Bristol/IQ Rugby).

SCOTLAND U20: R McClintock (Montpellier); R McKnight (Glasgow Warriors), D Munn (Glasgow Warriors), A Stirrat (GHA), B Evans (Edinburgh); C Townsend (Glasgow Warriors), M Redpath (Newcastle University); M Jones (Edinburgh), P Harrison (Edinburgh), G Scougall (Currie Chieftains); J Taylor (Ealing), M Williamson (Glasgow Warriors); M Deehan (Newcastle Falcons), T Brown (Glasgow Hawks), R Tait (Glasgow Warriors) – captain.

Replacements: D Hood (Bath University), A Rogers (Glasgow Hawks), C Bowker (Fylde), I Hill (Ealing), R Gordon (Exeter University), J Cope (Durham University), T Glendinning (Glasgow Hawks), K Clark (Southern Knights).

Referee: Federico Vedovelli (Italy)