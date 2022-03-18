Jamie Heaslip: 'Players played for Joe but in a different way than they would for an Andy or a Paulie'

When Vinny Hammond, the union’s and team’s head analyst during Joe Schmidt’s time and now Andy Farrell’s, has talked about the need in his game to “care a shitload about the very little matters because a little can matter a shitload”, he has referenced a day similar enough to this Saturday afternoon.

Last time the final day of a Six Nations came down to a game between Scotland and Ireland followed by one between France against England, it all boiled down to a last-ditch tackle from Jamie Heaslip.

You’ll remember it now that we’ve brought it up: Murrayfield, 2015, and in the closing minutes Stuart Hogg stepped inside Tommy Bowe and across the try-line about to score what would be commonly known as a consolation try but could in no way have been making the scoreline academic.

Just as he was diving in to place the ball, Heaslip caught hold of him with enough force to cause the ball to spill. Instead of having to win by 19 points, England would now have to beat France by 26.

They ‘only’ won by 20. And Ireland won the championship. For Hammond the cover Heaslip had provided, his anticipation, his study and prep beforehand, had mattered a shitload.

Seven years on, to the very week, and Heaslip himself sees little enough in common between that Six Nations climax and the one we could have today.

Yes, his mind has “fleetingly” flashed back to that day, given the pairings and the prospect of Ireland winning a championship with some help from others. But only fleetingly.

“Because this is a lot more straightforward. We have to win and France have to lose. Our guys don’t have to be overly-concerned about potential scoring difference or pushing for the extra try.”

Besides, there are so many other differences between now and then. Primarily how that Irish team was very much a Joe Schmidt one and this one now is very much an Andy Farrell one.

Heaslip thrived under Schmidt, both for club and country, and his meticulous approach, as demanding as it was; in his autobiography Heaslip would admit his main motivation in chasing Hogg back was the knowledge that “I would be killed by Joe in the review if I gave up on it and didn’t make the effort to get back – to Joe it doesn’t matter what minute of the game is or what the score is, you do the right thing.”

And the way he now sees it, that ethos is now a legacy and platform which Farrell can build on and from.

“What Joe did for Ireland and what Joe has still done for Ireland is that we have very good professionals. Athletically we’re very fit. We might not be bigger than some other teams but we’re fitter than them; I’d challenge those other teams in terms of their professional approach compared to ours. Because of Joe and his legacy, I would say Ireland are the standard-setters in the Six Nations when it comes to professionalism and preparation: nutrition, recovery, fitness, analysis, all that stuff. Our players are very coachable and able to take on a lot of information.

“So the same way [Michael] Cheika changed the culture in Leinster and Joe then built on that and made them superb professionals, I think Andy has built on Joe’s work and to a degree what Stuart [Lancaster] is doing in Leinster to make them better players.

“But you can see that Andy has changed the culture and atmosphere around the place. There’s a lot more of a family vibe to it and it’s not as much of a pressure-cooker environment as it has been in the past.”

**********************

It’s in the little things. Farrell changed their down-day to a Thursday, giving a nice, different flow to the players’ week: recovery on Monday, go hard on Tuesday and Wednesday but then break on Thursday, leaving it just with the captain’s run on a Friday. On matchday they arrive at the ground a bit earlier, leaving the players to walk around and breathe and take in the surroundings that bit more. You’ll hardly be admonished now for leaving a hotel room card in the corridor like Andrew Trimble famously was years ago. To borrow a model psychologists’ use, he’s identified he’s had to work more on the team’s social cohesion than its task cohesion. With 11 of tomorrow’s starters being from Leinster (whereas in 2015 against Scotland it was ‘only’ eight), that task stuff kind of takes care of itself.

“You have to remember that Andy doesn’t have to do a whole lot of coaching to do [compared to what Schmidt had to]. The majority of the squad comes from one club so a lot of the day-in-day-out coaching is already done. Yes, he will have different takes on tackling and defensive systems [compared to Leinster] but at the core of it, much of the work has been done in terms of how these players mostly play week in and week out.

“The players are very skillful so you can play a more mobile attacking game where props can pull off 45-degrees passes, same with our back-rows. With players like that you have an unpredictability to your game that it makes it very hard to defend. It’s very hard to set up a defensive system when the average ruck speed of your opponents is two seconds.”

Not that there isn’t a lot of coaching going on in that Irish setup. There is, and seriously good coaching at that, Heaslip reckons. In fact he will go so far as to acclaim Paul O’Connell as “already one of the best lineout coaches in the world”.

And that’s another striking, unique and appealing aspect of Farrell’s setup for Heaslip. “If you look at all the coaches in the Ireland camp now, they’re all former players.” He knows a great player doesn’t necessarily make a good coach. Some can skip the queue and as a result trip up. But those who take their time, sometimes via a circuitous route, to learn their craft – for coaching is a different craft to playing – can be the ideal kind of coach, or at least the ideal ones to respond to.

“The ones [former players] who get it [their coaching path] right can be powerful. I’ve personally found that when a coach is telling you to go to the well it helps a lot if he’s been to it himself. Andy Farrell has been there since he came out of the womb. Paulie has been there, Simon [Easterby], Fogs [John Fogarty], Mike Catt as well.

“Players played for Joe but in a different way than they would for an Andy or a Paulie. I’ve never been coached by Paulie but I have been coached by Andy. You want to play for him. When he says something it sticks with you. You want to do it and you can see yourself doing it and you could picture him having done it too.”

Heaslip is not the only former player of Farrell’s to say that. Mike Ross, who was also part of the Irish pack in Murrayfield coached by Farrell seven years ago, has spoken about how earthy and simple Farrell was. “I liked how clear his messaging and language was,” Ross has said of Farrell. “I still see him to this day saying to us, ‘Watch the ball get off the line, don’t get beaten on your inside shoulder.’ He had this philosophy and language that was easy to remember.”

O’Connell, with his Kipling-esque qualities, can similarly command the respect of men, maintains Heaslip, regardless of whether they know or not who Kipling even was.

“Paulie understands that one of the wonders of the world is compound interest,” says Heaslip. “It’s like the guy who saves a dollar, then doubles it, then doubles it again. Double it every day and at some stage you’ll get to over a million quid. It’s the same in rugby. You don’t become an amazing player overnight. Paulie certainly didn’t; he would say himself that he wasn’t the most naturally gifted player but he worked incredibly hard to become a top one. It happens by improving bit by bit, putting layer on layer, that approach Hemingway has described as ‘Gradually, then suddenly.’

“I see rugby players when they finish they feel they can go from zero to a hundred in something else straight away, be it in the workplace or embarking on the coaching process. In my work [as an investor] I’m taking the compound interest approach and you can see it’s how Paulie is going about his coaching. I like how he went away for a bit [to Stade Francais either side of stints in the Munster academy and the Ireland U20s]. He took his time. It takes time. But you can see how that lineout is performing that he’s suddenly elevated it.”

He sees the same principle at work in the out-half position. Johnny Sexton is such a master and automatic first choice because of all the compound interest he’s amounted over the years. But in the summer tour of New Zealand Ireland will need to invest in Joey Carbery, at least for a couple of test matches there.

“I’m looking at games now in the Aviva [as an RTÉ analyst] and you’ll hear people around the stadium saying, ‘Why didn’t so-and-so do that?’ Well, if it was that easy everyone would do it but they can’t, not at international level. Because for one they don’t have the experience. Joey Carbery doesn’t have 100-plus caps for Ireland whereas Johnny [Sexton] has and all the intangible experience that comes with it. Being able to see numerous pictures in his head and anticipate and know which one to use when Joey doesn’t yet.

“Johnny is both a blessing and a curse. I honestly think he’s playing the best rugby of his career now, with Ireland and with Leinster. I think the way both are playing suits him. But the problem is that he’s 38 at the World Cup and the 10 role is so pivotal and he’s so far head of Joey and everyone else at the moment it leaves Ireland vulnerable, being so dependent on one player.

“Ireland need to try to de-risk it. In the summer they might need to turn around to Johnny and say, ‘Look, we’re going to bring Joey and Harry Byrne and Jack Carthy to New Zealand’ – for some reason they’re not giving any love to Ross Byrne. That’d be an interesting conversation, and I’m guessing how it’d go. Johnny as team captain would want to go there and win. We’ve never one down there and he’d want to get that scalp. So the best thing might be, ‘Right, we’ll bring but you’re playing in only one of the three tests.’”

********************************

Heaslip reckons Ireland will likely rue not beating France and not going for the corner that time in Paris as “we got France on a day when they weren’t great” as France should be too good for England today. But as a project Ireland are going in the right direction.

“One of the strengths of Andy’s setup is that it’s mostly the same coaching cohort that started with him [when he took over in late 2019]. You look at England and they’ve had a massive turnover of senior staff outside of Eddie Jones himself. I’m sure Jones has been selling them on the point that he got to a World Cup final the last time and he can get them there again but he’s now looking at finishing fifth again in the Six Nations. Yes, he’s trying to get England to evolve again but you have to wonder does the way England are playing suit them? Are they capable of playing that way when the domestic league isn’t played like that? But they’ve made their bed now and for the next 18 months they’re going to have to keep waking up beside Eddie.”

Of course not that long ago there were doubts about whether Ireland should stick with Farrell all the way to France 2023: 13 months ago Ireland lost to the French in the Aviva as well as to Wales in Cardiff in the space of seven days. But Heaslip points out that in the Grand Slam campaign of 2018 Ireland’s games against Wales and France were also one-score games, only an intercept and a miracle Sexton drop-goal ensured Ireland were on the right side of them. In 2021 they happened to be on the wrong side of them. But the dividends from a campaign such as that is now paying off.

“Andy has done a very good job, bringing through a whole new crop of players that he’s capped. Ireland are building positively towards the World Cup.”

Whether there’ll be enough compound interest amounted by then, we’ll see, but Heaslip is happy with who Ireland have trusted in to do their investing for them.