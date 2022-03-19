Catt: 'It’s crucial to finish off on a high note'

Catt: 'It’s crucial to finish off on a high note'

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt urged the Ireland team to finish the 2022 championship campaign with a performance of which both they and their country can be proud as they chase their first silverware under head coach Andy Farrell

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 01:15
Simon Lewis

Ireland have been placed on guard for a Scotland team ready to spoil their Guinness Six Nations title push at Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Attack coach Mike Catt yesterday urged the Ireland team to finish the 2022 championship campaign with a performance of which both they and their country can be proud as they chase their first silverware under head coach Andy Farrell with a Triple Crown last won under predecessor Joe Schmidt when his side won the Grand Slam in 2018.

There is also still a chance they could win the title with a victory in Dublin and a defeat for unbeaten France in the final game of the day against England in Paris while success today would also be the perfect launchpad to begin preparations for this summer’s Test series against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

“As an international coach you always want to win the last game,” Catt said. “It makes the next three months a little bit easier.

“Yeah, as long as we put in a performance that we’re very proud of and what we’ve worked on, our mistakes that we’ve fixed, we find those solutions. It’s crucial for us as a group to finish off on a high note.

“Saying that, Scotland have taken some major scalps recently, so we’re under no illusions. It’s going to be exceptionally tough, a very physical side. So, we’ve got to make sure to put in a performance which the nation can be proud of.” 

It was Scotland who denied France the 2021 title when they upset the odds to win their delayed round three fixture in the final game of last year’s championship, a Duhan van der Merwe try converted by Adam Hastings nicking a 27-23 victory at the death in Paris to leave Wales as champions.

And though Gregor Townsend’s side failed to build on their opening-round Calcutta Cup win over England at Murrayfield, losing to both Wales and France, Catt is aware of the threats they will pose.

“They’re a very good side, coached well. They’ve got some X-factor players in there and they’re hard on the ball at the breakdown too. The Fagersons (No.8 Matt and prop Zander) - they’re pretty impressive over the ball so there are going to be moments where we need to try and make sure that we get through it and maintain what we’re about it.”

