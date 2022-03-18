Aitzol King handed start for U20 Grand Slam decider

Ireland U20 coach Richie Murphy has made just one change from the side which defeated England last week for Sunday's Grand Slam decider against Scotland at Musgrave Park

Aitzol King, who scored a brace of tries in Barnet last weekend, comes into the back three as Ireland chase Championship glory in Cork. Chay Mullins is the man to make way.

With four wins from four, Ireland top the U20 Six Nations table and know victory on Sunday would secure a memorable clean sweep of victories.

King joins Patrick Campbell and Fionn Gibbons in Ireland's back three, with the Ulster duo of Jude Postlethwaite and Ben Carson retained in midfield. In the half-backs, Charlie Tector and Matthew Devine are named to start.

Murphy has opted for an unchanged pack once again with the front row of Jack Boyle, James McCormick and Rory McGuire starting together for the fourth consecutive match.

The second row pairing of UCD duo Conor O'Tighearnaigh and Mark Morrissey have been ever-present throughout the Championship for Ireland, while captain Reuben Crothers, Lorcan McLoughlin and James Culhane complete the starting XV.

Murphy said: "We are really excited about the prospect of finishing the Championship in front of a sold-out home crowd in Cork. The group have grown remarkably over the last couple of months and we go into Sunday's game knowing what's at stake for us. This week has been all about sticking to our processes, putting the head down and preparing as well as we can for what will hopefully be our best performance of the Six Nations. The players have remained really focused and we know if we can nail our work, we will give ourselves the best possible opportunity of overcoming the final hurdle."

Sunday's Round 5 game is live on Virgin Media Two and the BBC iPlayer.

IRELAND U20s: P Campbell (Young Munster/Munster), A King (Clontarf/Leinster), J Postlethwaite (Banbridge/Ulster), B Carson (Banbridge/Ulster), F Gibbons (UCD/Leinster), C Tector (Lansdowne/Leinster), M Devine (Galway Corinthians/Connacht), J Boyle (UCD/Leinster), J McCormick (Ballymena/Ulster), R McGuire (UCD/Leinster), C O'Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster), M Morrissey (UCD/Leinster), L McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), R Crothers (Ballynahinch/Ulster) (capt), J Culhane (UCD/Leinster).

Replacements: J Hanlon (Ballynahinch/Ulster), O Michel (Lansdowne/Leinster), S Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), A McNamee (Malone/Ulster), D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), E Coughlan (Shannon/Munster), T Butler (Garryowen/Munster), C Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby).