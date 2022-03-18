Damian de Allende starts as Munster bid to tame the Lions

In what will be Munster's final game on their two-match tour to South Africa, Jack O’Donoghue captains the side that shows five changes to the team that faced the Bulls last time out, with that clash ending in a narrow defeat.
Munster's Damian de Allende with fans after the game against the Bulls last week

Craig Lewis

Springbok centre Damian de Allende returns to the Munster starting lineup for this Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions at Ellis Park.

Shane Daly, Jack Crowley, John Ryan and John Hodnett all come into the starting XV along with De Allende, who will form a centre partnership with Chris Farrell.

There are five Munster Rugby Academy players included in the matchday squad as Alex Kendellen keeps his place at No 8, while Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson are among the replacements.

Meanwhile, the Lions will be without their inspirational leader Jaco Kriel for Saturday's clash, with centre Burger Odendaal taking over the captaincy and Sibusiso Sangweni coming into the back row.

The absence of Kriel, who suffered an arm injury in the 51st minute of last Sunday's win over the Cardiff Blues, is the only change to the starting XV named by Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen.

Kick-off is at 2pm in South Africa (12pm Irish time) 

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Neil Cronin, Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue (captain), Fineen Wycherley, Jean Kleyn, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly, Keynan Knox, Eoin O’Connor, Chris Cloete, Paddy Patterson, Ben Healy, Liam Coombes.

LIONS: Quan Horn, Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal (captain), Edwill van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn, Vincent Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman, Carlu Sadie, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole.

Replacements: PJ Botha, JP Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka, Nico Steyn/Ginter Smuts, Manuel Rass, Tiaan

Swanepoel.

