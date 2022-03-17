Conan admits Irish back row will look to pressure Kinghorn, the Scottish greenhorn

A penny for the thoughts of the Ireland back row right now.

Gregor Townsend’s decision to drop Finn Russell to the bench and promote Blair Kinghorn to starting out-half has changed the expected discourse a handful of days out from the Scottish side’s Six Nations date in Dublin.

Kinghorn is a fine player but only one of his 30 caps has been earned in the No.10 jersey and that was a ten-try whupping of Tonga at Murrayfield last November. A confident and classy Ireland side at the Aviva? Different gravy.

The Edinburgh man is basically a utility back. Townsend has claimed before that he could play anywhere in the back line apart from scrum-half and he stands a hefty 6’ 5”, so it isn’t as if he should be intimated by the physical stuff coming down his channel.

Still, the Scotland head coach admitted back in the autumn that it would take time for him to learn the ropes at out-half and it would be criminal negligence were Ireland not to test his readiness for this step up on Saturday evening.

Line of fire: Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn will start at 10 for Scotland on Saturday. Pic: Inpho/Craig Watson

“I know he hasn’t played a lot of international at 10 but he’s played a good bit this season with Edinburgh and they are going particularly well in the URC,” said Jack Conan. “I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to the challenge ahead of him.

“We haven’t spoken as a team about it yet because we’re only just back in together now but it’s definitely an area we’ll go after, no matter who is in that position because you always go to put pressure on the opposition 10 to make the play early, to show those pictures early in the game.

“I’m sure there’ll be lots of conversations about it over the next few days.”

Conan spoke about giving their supporters the chance to “go out on a bit of a high”. Beat Scotland and Ireland bag a Triple Crown and put it up to France to win the Championship and claim the Grand Slam by following up with a defeat of England in Paris.

This last outing is also a chance to put to rights the frustrations of Twickenham last week when, despite the 32-15 win, Ireland suffered terribly in the scrum against an England team that clearly got away with a fair bit of dodgy workmanship.

“There was a lot of talking points and lessons learned from the weekend,” said Conan who was a second-half replacement then but starts this time. “The referee has come back and said a few decisions went against us when they shouldn’t have but that’s rugby and those things happen. It’s always a good learning curve and we’ll be better for it.

“I know the lads in the front row pride themselves around their bits in the scrum so they were pretty disheartened about it but it will just make us better this weekend for it. They’re excited for the challenge and to right the few wrongs from Twickenham and end on a high.”