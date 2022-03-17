Methodist College win Ulster Schools’ Cup final in dramatic finish

Methodist College win Ulster Schools’ Cup final in dramatic finish

Methodist College fans 

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 12:21
Rod Nawn, Kingspan Stadium

Ulster Schools’ Cup final

Methodist College 20

Campbell College 17

METHODIST College won a 37th Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup in dramatic style with a 20-17 win over fierce Belfast rivals Campbell College at Kingspan Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

A frantic start saw Campbell take a second-minute lead with a straightforward penalty from Peter Caves. But Methody’s response was almost instant, centre Lorcan Hanratty crashing over on the left for a try converted by Ben McFarlane. Campbell went ahead again just on half-time when an athletic, weaving run from Joe Hopes was stopped a yard short, but hooker Zac Solomon gathered and pounced for a try that was converted by Caves for a 10-7 lead at the break.

The exhausting pace was sustained in the second period, Campbell scrum-half Johnny McCracken capitalising on a fine lineout to send winger Oliver Topping over on the right, Caves's extra making it 17-7.

A period of pressure from Methody was rewarded in 48 minutes when second-row Harry Palmer drove over on the left, the assured McFarlane’s conversion reducing the arrears to three points. And with nine minutes remaining McFarlane drew two excellent sides level with a superb long-range penalty. As Campbell was forced to concentrate on defence their great rivals earned another penalty from distance in the 66th minute, and McFarlane used the wind well to put his team ahead for the first time in an hour. That sparked an enormous roar of approval from the Methody section of a big holiday crowd.

Methodist College: McFarlane; Bradley, O’Hagan (capt), Hanratty, Dickson; Lindsay, Armstrong; White, O’Kane, McAdam; Kidd, Palmer; Fullarton-Healy, Crothers, Stevens.

Campbell College: Kenny; Topping, Booth, Florence, Caves; Crowther (co-capt), McCracken; Hillis, Solomon (co-capt), Hanlon; Brennan, Hopes; McCauley, Longstaff; Johnston.

Referee: Stuart Douglas

