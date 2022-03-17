Mack Hansen returns to Ireland team for Triple Crown bid against Scotland 

Andrew Conway, who is being managed for a knee niggle, drops out
Ireland Rugby Squad Training, Carton House, Kildare 16/3/2022

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 13:38

Mack Hansen comes in for Andrew Conway in Andy Farrell's Ireland team chasing a Triple Crown against Scotland on Saturday.

Johnny Sexton will become Ireland’s joint sixth most capped player, equalling John Hayes‘ cap tally for Ireland (105) when he leads the side out on Saturday afternoon.

Jamison Gibson Park will again pair up with Sexton in the halfbacks.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are retained in midfield with a back three featuring Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen, the Connacht wing comes in for Munster's Conway who is being managed for a knee niggle.

The front row of Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong is retained while Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson are named at lock.

Jack Conan is named at No.8 with Caelan Doris switching to the blindside flank and Josh van der Flier makes his eighth consecutive start at openside.

The replacements are Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw.

The game which kicks off at 4.45pm will be televised by VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI). Ireland can win the Triple Crown for the first time since 2018 by beating Scotland.

IRELAND: 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 19 caps 14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps 12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 36 caps 11. James Lowe (Leinster) 11 caps 10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 104 caps CAPTAIN 9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 16 caps 1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 115 caps 2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 56 caps 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 29 caps 5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 67 caps 6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 16 caps 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps 8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 26 caps 

Replacements 16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 25 caps 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 47 caps 18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 22 caps 19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 4 caps 20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 83 caps 21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 95 caps 22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 31 caps 23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 56 caps

