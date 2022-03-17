Red alert: Josh van der Flier puts focus on tackling technique for Six Nations finale

Josh van der Flier wasn’t on deck the last time Ireland landed silverware. Cast your mind back to that Grand Slam campaign of 2018 and the Leinster flanker was being helped off the Stade de France pitch in the opening game, his place taken by Dan Leavy.

Just over four years later and Leavy is making the latest in a long line of comebacks from injury while van der Flier is flying high again. One of the first names on Andy Farrell’s teamsheet, he has plenty to play for this Saturday.

The odds don’t favour an Irish title, not with France needing just one more win against an ordinary English side in Paris, but the in-form flanker wouldn’t turn his nose up at a Triple Crown if it was on offer.

“Yeah, it would be incredible. We spoke about it throughout the tournament. These opportunities don't come by so often. Am I right in saying 2004 was the last time we won a trophy at home? So, yeah, it's incredibly special to be a part of that.”

The 28-year old was in the Lansdowne Road crowd when Ireland dispatched the Scots that day and claimed a first Triple Crown since 1985, but the old stadium isn’t the only thing that looks dated to the modern eye.

Brian O’Driscoll’s peroxide blonde locks and gloved hands look like relics from a different age. So too the team’s cotton, collared Irish Permanent jerseys and the regiment of black boots. Rugby itself has changed, and fundamentally.

That game in Dublin came just months before Alix Popham met Nelson Mandela prior to Wales’s game against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld. Popham has no memory of that meeting and has been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

It was in and around ‘04 that rugby began to work on the issue of concussion management and the head was not the sacrosanct area for some time after that it is today. Red cards of any stripe were actually a rare occurrence in the noughties.

There had been just one sending-off in four years of Six Nations rugby by the time a 10-year old van der Flier took in that Scotland game. The second was still two years distant. Now entire Championships are turning on dismissals.

Charlie Ewels yesterday received a six-week ban for his high and late head-to-head tackle on James Ryan during last Saturday’s game in Twickenham, his suspension likely dropping to just two once mitigating and educational factors are accounted for.

All told, nine players have been sent to the line in the last three Six Nations and seven of them have been for contact made around the head area. Some of these decisions continue to attract the ire of dinosaurs but this is how it is now and how it has to be.

Rugby being the game it is, there is always the scope for an unfortunate incident that could see a player walk but there are ways and means of mitigating your exposure to risk by just following the rules and best practice.

Van der Flier, for instance, has played 145 times between club and country and has never been sent off for a high tackle on an opponent. And this is a guy in the midst of the maelstrom in his role as an openside flanker.

There is a sympathy in his voice and in his words for Ewels – and Ryan, obviously - given the accidental nature of the English lock’s offence but these are scenarios which have been highlighted for him with both Leinster and with Ireland in recent seasons.

Technique is everything here and that doesn’t automatically mean going low, as the English are planning this weekend. World Rugby released figures three years ago which claimed that in and around 70% of concussions in the game are sustained by the tackler.

Players need to play what they see.

“I kind of went through a phase of going low on every kind of tackle,” said van der Flier. “What I found was that if someone is running straight at you and you go low you run straight into his knee, which is no good either. Tackle selection is important.

“Certainly you don’t want to be high, you want to selective. There are times when someone is running across the field and you’re kind of hitting them from the side and going low is great. Sometimes you want to be a bit more around the waist rather than going straight down at their knees or so.

“It’s probably a bit more dangerous for the tackler but when you go higher it’s obviously more dangerous for the ball carrier. It’s something I’ve tried to get better at, being selective. There are times when someone tackles low but the right option is to tackle a bit higher at getting the ball, but you have to be so careful on those.”

Three of the five reds shown in the 2021 Six Nations came on the last day, two of them for contact to the head or neck. Ewels and Hame Faiva have been the only two to walk so far this year. Here’s hoping this penny is starting to drop.