Leinster's Ukrainian flanker Alex Soroka has raised €35,000 for children's hospital in homeland

Leinster’s Alex Soroka has more reason than most to try and alleviate some of the suffering in Ukraine.

The academy flanker was born in Ireland to Ukrainian parents and he has relations and friends still in a country that has had to absorb almost three weeks of war, and the terror and suffering that comes with it, since Russian forces launched their invasion.

His response, along with his family, has been to set up a fundraiser to channel critically-needed funds towards the Okhmadits Children’s Hospital which is in desperate need of basic equipment and medicine to treat the patients in their care.

His efforts have raised over €35,000 to date and Line Up Sports, in conjunction with Esportif, have now come together to donate a signed 2018 Grand Slam Ireland rugby jersey to contribute to Alex’s campaign.

“I am Ukrainian and a lot of my friends and family are over there,” said Soroka who has come through Belvedere and Clontarf.

“It means a lot to help them and I’m grateful for all the support to date from my teammates and from the Irish people for getting behind this and supporting my fundraising efforts.”

Alex Soroka during Leinster Rugby squad training at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Donations of €20 can be made at the link below and contributors will be entered into the draw to win the shirt at 5pm this Sunday with the winner to be announced on the @AlexSoroka55 Instagram page.

“It’s hard to believe what is currently happening in Ukraine and we offer our support to Alex, his family and friends and the Okhmadits Children's Hospital,” said Line Up Sports founder David McHugh. “Our hope is that our athletes and our social channels will assist in raising much-needed support for the people of Ukraine’.

To enter:

1) Donate €20 (Each donation will count as one entry, so donate as much as you would like to represent as many entries e.g. €100= 5 donations)

2) Enter your full name (don’t label yourself as anonymous or Alex won’t be able to contact you if you are the winner)

3) The deadline to enter the draw is Sunday, March 20. One winner will be chosen at random and announced on Alex Soroka’s Instagram page on March 21st at 5pm. The winner will have 24 hours to claim the prize via Instagram with proof of donation.

Gofundme link