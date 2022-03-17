Ferreira warns Munster Lions are rebuilding something special

As Munster prepare to tackle the Lions in Johannesburg this Saturday, there is one man in their touring group who will have plenty of inside knowledge about the home team. For the better part of a decade, before joining Munster in 2017, JP Ferreira served as an analyst and then full-time defence coach at the Lions.

Particularly after joining forces with former Gloucester boss Johan Ackermann, Ferreira oversaw a golden period in the club’s history as the Johannesburg-based side progressed to three successive Super Rugby finals between 2016 and 2018.

Having previously been seen as Super Rugby's whipping boys, a remarkable revolution saw the Lions evolve into a formidable franchise who played some of the most ambitious and attractive rugby in the competition's history.

Ultimately, a trophy eluded the Lions, and after three runners-up finishes, the side underwent plenty of changes and another rebuilding phase.

Currently, the Lions sit in 14th place on the United Rugby Championship log, but as Ferreira gets set for a ‘homecoming’ of sorts at Ellis Park this weekend, he believes a team “identity” is clearly starting to take shape once again.

“Obviously the Lions have quite a few new players and coaches compared to when I was there, and that all takes time to evolve as everyone gets used to each other,” Ferreira commented. “But when I look back at their recent games, and particularly against Cardiff this past weekend, you can see that there is a certain style of play starting to take shape.

“Particularly at Ellis Park, when the Lions were so successful in Super Rugby, they played with real pace and style. They wanted to speed up the game and use the guys on the edges to make an impact. It now looks almost similar to when we started building something special at the Lions in 2014, when youngsters were coming through and playing with freedom and flair. They also have a powerful pack that can demolish sides at scrum-time, and we've seen their impressive maul capabilities as well.

“So we’re expecting to face a Lions team with nothing to lose and who will go hard at us. We can’t afford to make another slow start like we did against the Bulls when we were left chasing the game.”

A recent coaching reshuffle at the Lions has also seen them harnessing the intellectual property of legendary former Springbok centre Jaque Fourie, who is looking to revolutionise the team’s defence.

“This Saturday’s game is another important step in our journey,” Fourie commented. “As a Lions team we want to come up against opposition that boast the sort of qualities Munster do. Even if some are saying that it’s a so-called ‘B team’ without their international players here, we’re fully expecting to face a formidable foe. We saw how they gave the Bulls a fright, and if you don’t get your basics right and keep up the intensity for a full 80 minutes, then you’ll get punished. Munster also play a well-structured and fast-paced game. They're a different beast altogether.”

This Saturday’s clash kicks off at 2pm in South Africa (12pm Irish time).