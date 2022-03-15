Late surge enough as Sligo Grammar School secure Connacht crown

Connacht Schools Senior Cup fFinal

Sligo Grammar School 15

Coláiste Iognáid 10

Sligo Grammar School returned to the summit of Connacht Schools rugby for the first time in eight years after a late try from replacement Matthew Ryan rounded off a 50-minute long comeback against Coláiste Iognáid (the Jes) in the Senior Cup final at the Sportsground this afternoon.

It was a remarkable afternoon that saw the Galway side make by far the better start, disrupting Sligo Grammar in the set piece and crashing over for the game’s first try through full back Ben O’Malley after just ten minutes.

Jes out half Patrick Nash made light of the wind to slot over the conversion but as the weather deteriorated, nightmarish handling conditions made it difficult for either side to develop momentum.

Coláiste Iognáid's lead was pushed out to ten points when Ambrose Bamber tried to carry the ball out of his own 22 and was penalised for holding on when he was swarmed by Jes tacklers.

But after forcing a turnover from the restart, Sligo earned a scrum and made it count. A quick eight-nine exchange led to Gareth McGinty dinking a low kick past the tryline where Jonjo Devine was on hand to touch down for a momentum-shifting score.

An Earl Norris penalty before half-time reduced the gap further and as the second half continued, handling errors prevented Sligo Grammar from taking the lead for long stretches, even though they held the upperhand in terms of possession and territory.

The Galway school made one huge stand to clear their lines just three metres out from their posts, but more pressure was to come. Defensively Sligo Grammar were completely on top, turning over Coláiste Iognáid time and again, and playing the game on their terms.

Beating the clock was also crucial however, and it took a moment of real magic to make that happen, With just three minutes to play, Hunter’s flat pass gave Seán Gilvarry a sliver of light on the left wing and he took full advantage, beating two tackles and sprinting for 30 metres to be dragged down just short of the line. With the Jes stretched, two more solid phases opened the door for Matthew Ryan to pick from the base of the ruck and drive over.

Earl Norris’ conversion ensured that only a try would deny the school their 11th Senior Cup victory, but that extra cushion wasn’t needed as the Grammar kept Coláiste Iognáid penned back in their own half to easily see out the win.

SLIGO GRAMMAR SCHOOL: A Harte (J Dennison H-T); J Devine, G Murtagh, C Creaven, S Gilvarry; E Norris, G McGinty; A Platt, M Hunter, T Maxwell (O Lawley 48); A Hill, P Wright (M Ryan H-T); O Ven der Grijn, A Hunter (R Clarke 17), A Bamber.

COLÁISTE IOGNÁID: B O’Malley; H Kelly, A Madden, R McHugh, C Toner (J Cunningham 54); P Nash, A Sherlock; P Fahy, C Leonard, L Cloherty; R Lally (C Ó Floinn 61), D Kelly; R Kavanagh (B Power 51), S McGovern, J Quinn.

Referee: A Fogarty