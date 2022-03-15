Leicester fined over salary cap regulations breach but avoid points deduction

Leicester have been fined £309,841.06 but avoided any points deduction after a Premiership Rugby investigation found they had failed to comply with salary cap regulations.

It was discovered that the league leaders had entered into an arrangements whereby a third-party company made payments to the image rights companies of Leicester players.

Premiership Rugby has concluded its investigation into Leicester Tigers’ Salary Cap compliance for the seasons 2016/17 to 2020/21. — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) March 15, 2022

The payments that were made over the four seasons from 2016-17 to 2019-20 and should have been declared as part of part of their salary cap, but they were not disclosed.

Leicester have been spared greater sanction due to the salary cap being exceeded by less than the ‘overrun’ limit.

It is when this ceiling, which ranges from £325,000 to £350,000 each season, is breached that formal charges are brought.

The League Table after R20 🙌



More reaction on our website ➡️ https://t.co/w2xCjxNz5m pic.twitter.com/3tiwhAsr9E — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) March 13, 2022

Leicester’s highest ‘overrun’ was £147,750.00 in 2016-17 and their total across the four seasons was £391,941.06.

There will be no further disciplinary process or appeal after the Tigers accepted the outcome of the investigation.

Only Saracens have been fined more after they were relegated two seasons ago for repeated salary cap breaches.