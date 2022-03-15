Leicester fined over salary cap regulations breach but avoid points deduction

Leicester fined over salary cap regulations breach but avoid points deduction
Leicester have been fined for being in breach of salary cap regulations (Nigel French/PA)
Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 14:32
Duncan Bech

Leicester have been fined £309,841.06 but avoided any points deduction after a Premiership Rugby investigation found they had failed to comply with salary cap regulations.

It was discovered that the league leaders had entered into an arrangements whereby a third-party company made payments to the image rights companies of Leicester players.

The payments that were made over the four seasons from 2016-17 to 2019-20 and should have been declared as part of part of their salary cap, but they were not disclosed.

Leicester have been spared greater sanction due to the salary cap being exceeded by less than the ‘overrun’ limit.

It is when this ceiling, which ranges from £325,000 to £350,000 each season, is breached that formal charges are brought.

Leicester’s highest ‘overrun’ was £147,750.00 in 2016-17 and their total across the four seasons was £391,941.06.

There will be no further disciplinary process or appeal after the Tigers accepted the outcome of the investigation.

Only Saracens have been fined more after they were relegated two seasons ago for repeated salary cap breaches.

More in this section

Watch: Exclusive broadcast of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final Watch: Exclusive broadcast of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final
Ahead of Munster Schools Cup final, Ronan O'Gara and Mike Prendergast recall PBC v Crescent from 27 years ago Ahead of Munster Schools Cup final, Ronan O'Gara and Mike Prendergast recall PBC v Crescent from 27 years ago
A view of the Munster crest 7/9/2018 Munster to support UNICEF's relief efforts in Ukraine
LeicesterPlace: UK
Eddie Jones’ position as England boss is under scrutiny after another disappointing Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

Sam Simmonds says England’s players are behind under-fire head coach Eddie Jones

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Irish Examiner in association with Pinergy will live stream the Munster Schools Senior Cup final from Thomand Park at 2pm.
Watch Here

The Irish Examiner in association with Pinergy will live stream the Munster Schools Senior Cup final from Thomand Park.
Watch Here





Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up