Ryan lasted little less than two minutes of the win over England on Saturday after he was on the receiving end of a sickening head-on-head tackle from Charlie Ewels, who was subsequently red-carded.
James Ryan and Ryan Baird ruled out of Scottish game

Ireland's James Ryan leaves the field following a sickening head-on-head tackle from Charlie Ewels, who was subsequently red carded 

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 12:54
Colm O’Connor

James Ryan and Ryan Baird have been ruled out of Ireland's selection plans for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (4.45pm).

Ryan lasted little less than two minutes of the win over England at Twickenham last Saturday after he was on the receiving end of a sickening head-on-head tackle from Charlie Ewels, who was subsequently red-carded.

Ryan is no stranger to rugby's return to play protocols having endured lengthy spells on the sidelines over the past 12 months following blows to the head against Wales in the Six Nations and then during Ireland’s win over Argentina last November.  Ryan's recovery will be supervised by the Leinster medical team.  

Baird, meanwhile, is ruled out of the final fixture the 2022 Guinness Six Nations with a back issue.

Uncapped locks Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy have been called up to train with the squad. 

Molony has been involved in Ireland squads since the summer of 2021 while McCarthy, a former Ireland U20 player, made his Leinster debut against Cardiff in January having impressed for Dublin University in the Energia AIL.

Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney and Mike Lowry all return after lining out for Ulster in the URC against Leinster at the weekend.

Ireland Squad: Backs (16) Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge), Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), James Lowe (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Forwards (19) Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) , Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin), Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)

