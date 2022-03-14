Top 14 Drilldown: Bordeaux stutter, Toulon in drop zone

After England-Ireland on Saturday proved that red cards don’t, in fact, ruin matches, the evidence continued to mount in France's Top 14 - as Bordeaux almost but not quite thrillingly staged a dramatic late comeback at Clermont after one of their players was sent off.

It was in the second of two rescheduled-because-of-Covid matches played this weekend, while the rest of the league took some time off during the Six Nations window.

Here are the results of the weekend’s two-point Top 14 matches.

#TOP14 - J 14-17bis

Du 100 % à domicile mais personne n'est rentré bredouille des deux matchs reportés de ce weekend ! Voici les résultats 📝 pic.twitter.com/NBLOeY5UPG — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) March 13, 2022

And here’s the table, with Montpellier overtaking a stuttering Bordeaux at the top, and Toulon moving level on points with Brive but still not managing to escape the gravitational pull of the relegation zone. Clermont, meanwhile, move to within two points of the play-off places.

#TOP14 - J14-17bis

Deux rencontres mais un enseignement : Le @MHR_officiel est le nouveau leader du championnat 👑 pic.twitter.com/K0PjqTTKYI — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) March 13, 2022

Playin’ in the rain

Saturday evening wasn’t the time for running rugby in Montpellier. A weather event known as an épisode cévenol, at the start of a week of forecast épisodes cévenol, dumped a whole load of rain and brought a lot of wind before, during and after the match against Toulon.

#TOP14 #MHRRCT - J14bis

C'est terminé et le @MHR_officiel prend les commandes du championnat grâce à ce succès étriqué 🥇 pic.twitter.com/SeGGM9fpE6 — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) March 12, 2022

Conditions weren’t as bad as they had been for Toulon-Biarritz earlier in the season, but they were pretty awful at the GGL. Put it this way: holding on to the ball was hard enough; exciting running rugby was pretty much off the agenda.It’s to both sides credit they even tried to play something that looked like a rugby match.

𝑳𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒊 𝒂𝒖 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒊𝒍 🎼☔️



📸 Retour en images sur la victoire de nos Cistes face au @RCTofficiel lors de la #J14 de @top14rugby en retard ! #TeamMHR 🔵⚪️ #MHRRCT pic.twitter.com/Ek6EfmLucU — Montpellier Rugby (@MHR_officiel) March 14, 2022

As Montpellier fullback Anthony Bouthier - who sat out the closing minutes of the match on a yellow card after conceding what could have been a disastrous a penalty try by kicking the ball out of opposite number Aymeric Luc’s hand as he reached out to touch down - explained after the hosts’ survived a late scare to win 18-16: “At half-time, we changed everything: our jerseys, lycra, socks, even our boots.

“You have to ignore the rain because if you think too much, you'll make mistakes. The important thing, it's to be in the top two and try to widen the gap with the pursuers. But there are still seven games left, it's still a long time..."

🔴⚫️🆚🟡⚫️



Rendez-vous samedi à 𝟏𝟕𝐡𝟏𝟓 pour le choc entre le @RCTofficiel et le @staderochelais au 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙮𝙤𝙡💥



🎟️👉 https://t.co/iZo4wQm9wn



©️ 𝘍𝘢𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘊𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵 pic.twitter.com/0c4R8cJVAH — RCT - RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) March 14, 2022

For the most part, the match - which marked France captain Charles Ollivon’s return to competition after nine months out with a knee injury - was, unsusprisingly, an error-strewn, highlightless affair.

But the late penalty try gave way to a frantic finish, and ended only when winger Thomas Salles tried - and missed - a near-50m penalty in the rain. The nerve to even try that was astonishing, but it indicated the trouble a tired Toulon - for all that they were much better with Ollivon in the side - thought they’d find if they tried a kick to touch instead.

Another star is born

Kane Douglas’s second-half red for a dangerous tackle on Clermont fullback Kotaro Matsushima wasn’t the turning point of a game that had already started drifting away from Bordeaux - as they recorded their fifth loss in a row and gifted top spot in the table to Montpellier.

#TOP14 #ASMUBB - J17bis

🏁C'est terminé et quelle fin de rencontre qui voit finalement l'@ASMOfficiel reprendre le contrôle du match en deuxième mi-temps avant de résister et de s'imposer pour un 3e succès consécutif ! 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/MWsl1EQ2jd — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) March 13, 2022

It had all started so well - especially for teenage centre Gatien Masse, on his first Top 14 start, seven matches into his first season, months after giving up his day job as a roofer to give this pro rugby lark a go.

It was his break that led to the first try; his audacious pass through his legs for Bordeaux’s second, scored by another teenage sensation, fullback Louis Bielle-Biarrey to score his first Top 14 try, to add to his Champions Cup hat-trick against Scarlets in January.

At one point, Bordeaux were 16-6 ahead, and apparently cruising to a try-scoring bonus victory. But Francois Trinh-Duc missed four kicks at goal, while Morgan Parra nailed six of seven to keep the hosts in the game, then take them into the lead after Alivereti Raka’s well-taken try.

A penalty try then looked to have sealed the deal, with the visitors temporarily reduced to 13, but Remi Lamerat’s late touchdown brought Bordeaux roaring back. And a 78th-minute penalty gave them one last shot at victory - only for them to lose the lineout after kicking to touch.

#ASMUBB 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙦𝙪’à 𝙘𝙚 𝙦𝙪𝙚 𝙡𝙖 𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙚 𝙙é𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙚…

Clermont 29 – Bordeaux 26

✅✅✅



📝Full Story ⤵️https://t.co/joSwWw7s9A pic.twitter.com/3YNTnsrfYO — ASM Rugby (@ASMOfficiel) March 14, 2022

The result keeps Clermont - who have moved up to eighth - in the hunt for a play-off place that seemed unlikely even a fortnight ago. As Parra had said a week ago, after the win over Lyon: “Not many see us qualifying … [but] we’re still here, and if we manage to grab an away win while staying unbeaten at home until the end of the season, we won’t be far away.”

Suddenly, Mystic Morgan seems very prescient…