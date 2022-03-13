'We have to be better to win in Dublin' - Townsend

Gregor Townsend has warned his Scotland team that they will need to be an awful lot better than they were when securing a bonus point win away to Italy on Saturday if they are to have any chance of beating Ireland at Lansdowne Road for the first time this century next weekend.

The Scots beat Ireland in Dublin back in 2010, but that game was played at Croke Park, whereas they haven’t tasted success at the home of Irish rugby since 1998, when they secured a 16-17 victory which was quickly followed by the resignation of Ireland head coach Brian Ashton mid campaign, to be replaced by Warren Gatland.

Having managed to break long losing streaks at Twickenham and Stade de France in recent years, Townsend’s boys believe they can pick up another major scalp on the road – but they will also be acutely aware that they face a big step up in class to what they faced in Rome this weekend.

“It is one of the biggest challenges in rugby, playing one of the top sides away from home in a venue where we have not done very well for a while,” said Townsend. “We have to be better next week but at least we go into next week with confidence on the back of a win.

“We are very honest with each other and know that we have to be better to win in Dublin.”

“I think it will be a much more open game than maybe games against Ireland in the past,” he added.

“They play a lot of rugby so that could work in our favour or put our defence under real pressure.

“We know Ireland are very good in the contact area, very good at the set-piece, and they have built this attacking game that is really threatening. But we have got to be able to match that as well as create problems for their attack through the way we defend and bring our own game to put them under pressure.”

While generally pleased that his team managed to bounce back against Italy in Saturday after a couple of disappointing performances against Wales and France in recent weeks, Townsend stressed that he was frustrated that Scotland went off the boil after scoring their fifth try on the hour mark.

That left them defending inside their own half for most of the final 20 minutes, and they ended up conceding two late tries scored by replacement winger Ange Capuzzo.

The plus side of that is that it provided a timely reminder of how damaging any drop in intensity can be at this level. If Italy can score two late tries against a Scotland team who have let their standards drop, then Ireland could potentially score a barrowload. “You will get a grumpy coaching group tonight rather than one that should be happy with the result,” reflected Townsend, who was speaking immediately after the match. “Look at the players, they know themselves we did not perform as well as we should have in that final quarter. We will have to improve to be in a position to really challenge Ireland, stay in the fight and create opportunities to go ahead of them.”