Grounded Ireland youngsters set up Musgrave slam big against Scots

They may be on the verge of securing a Grand Slam, but Ireland U20s head coach Richie Murphy insists his side will remain grounded ahead of Sunday’s final round clash with Scotland at Musgrave Park.

Thanks to their 15-point triumph over England at the Stone X Stadium in London on Saturday, Ireland just need to overcome their Celtic rivals on home soil to ensure a clean sweep of underage Six Nations honours. The Scots are currently at the foot of the Championship table, but Murphy’s unbeaten troops won’t be taking anything for granted.

“We’ve been very much focusing on making sure our bits and pieces are right. I don’t think the lads are going to go away from that this week. At the end of next week, we know what is there for us,” Murphy explained.

“Our job is to prepare the best we can for Scotland. Make sure we touch all the bases that we’ve been touching and there’s a lot to review from that game. There’s a lot of things that we can definitely do a little bit better. We’re looking forward to that.”

It had been a difficult opening to the contest for Ireland as a George Hendy try and five points from the boot of Jamie Benson helped England to storm into an early 10-0 lead. The visitors didn't panic, however, and restored parity when a routine Charlie Tector place-kick was supplemented by Matthew Devine’s impressive converted score.

Flanker Lorcan McLoughlin subsequently edged Ireland into the ascendancy with a powerful finish, before England crossed the whitewash for a second time through Emeka Ilione to ensure the sides were inseparable (17-17) at the end of a pulsating opening period.

Another unanswered haul of 10 points on the resumption - a Rory McGuire touchdown preceding a conversion and penalty by the reliable Tector - moved Ireland firmly into the driving seat, but Cassius Cleaves’ sprint over the line proved there was still some life in the English challenge.

Yet this was the cue for Ireland’s replacement winger Aitzol King to put his name up in lights. The Leinster man scored two spectacular tries in the space of five minutes to comfortably seal a bonus point win in advance of Deago Bailey’s consolation effort for England.

Starting full-back Patrick Campbell was joined on the pitch in the closing stages by Munster team-mates Ethan Coughlan and Tony Butler, who will be hoping to round off a memorable campaign in their natural habitat of Musgrave Park this Sunday.

While the team won’t be losing a grip of their one-game focus entirely, Ireland captain Reuben Crothers is nonetheless aware of what will be up for grabs in their final outing of the Championship.

“We’re always a one game team. We’re always just looking to the next game, but obviously now we’re gunning for the Grand Slam,” Crothers said.

“It’s hard to find better supporters than Musgrave Park. The Cork crowd are unbelievable for us there. We’ll just prep for Scotland, but getting the chance to go for glory in front of that crowd will be amazing.”

Scorers for England: Tries - G Hendy, E Ilione, C Cleaves, D Bailey; Pens - J Benson; Cons - J Benson (2).

Scorers for Ireland: Tries - A King (2), M Devine, L McLoughlin, R McGuire; Pens - C Tector (3); Cons - C Tector (4).

ENGLAND: G Hendy; D Bailey, J Cusick, E Grayson, C Cleaves; J Benson, S Edwards; F Baxter, J Stewart, T Hoyt; L Chessum, T Lockett; E Richards, T Knight, E Ilione.

Replacements: C Cunningham-South for Lockett, W Joseph for Cusick, L Johnson for Benson (all 48), L Brooke for Knight (56), M Summerfield for Hoyt (64), N Thomas for Edwards (70), M Dormer for Baxter (72), F Theobald-Thomas for Stewart (80).

IRELAND: P Campbell; C Mullins, J Postlethwaite, B Carson, F Gibbons; C Tector, M Devine; J Boyle, J McCormick, R McGuire; C O’Tighearnaigh, M Morrissey; L McLoughlin, R Crothers, J Culhane.

Replacements: E Coughlan for Devine (59), A King for Mullins (61), J Hanlon for McCormick, S Wilson for McGuire (both 70), D Mangan for McLoughlin, T Butler for Tector (both 72), J McNabney for Morrissey (73), O Michel for Boyle (75).

Referee: D Schneider (UAR)