Grand Slam in sight as U20s bag magnificent win over England

U20 Six Nations: England 27 Ireland 42

Ireland are on course for a second U20 Six Nations Grand Slam in the space of four years after Richie Murphy’s outfit recorded a magnificent 15-point victory against England at Stone X Stadium this evening.

Thanks in no small part to a brace of tries from replacement winger Aitzol King, Ireland came out on top of a pulsating encounter at the home of Saracens FC. Following previous wins over Wales, France and Italy, another triumph at the expense of Scotland in the final round will seal a clean sweep of Championship honours for 2022.

Ireland had endured a difficult opening to the proceedings, with England developing a 10-point cushion with as many minutes gone on the clock. Following George Hendy’s breakthrough try at the end of a fast-paced move, fly-half Jamie Benson knocked over a penalty for the hosts.

Ireland finally got up and running through Charlie Tector’s routine place kick, however, and subsequently restored parity when scrum-half Matthew Devine pounced on a loose ball to sprint over for his third try in this year’s championship.

The reliable Charlie Tector added the bonuses to this score and did likewise in the aftermath of Lorcan McLoughlin’s powerful finish over the English line on 23 minutes. Momentum appeared to be with Ireland as they moved into a seven-point lead, but Emeka Ilione’s converted effort ensured the sides ended a frantic opening period on level terms (17-17).

Yet, like their cross-channel rivals in the first half, the pumped-up Irish registered 10 unanswered points on the resumption. Tighthead prop Rory McGuire dotted down in clinical style to the right of the posts and another Tector place-kick offered the visitors breathing space in the 55th-minute.

While England fired back with their third try of the evening from Cassius Cleaves, an inspired switch by Murphy and his coaching team ultimately helped Ireland to put the outcome beyond doubt inside the final quarter.

Replacing Chay Mullins on the right-wing just past the hour mark, Leinster prodigy King sensationally bagged two tries in the space of five minutes. Following a superb one-handed finish to secure a bonus point, the Balbriggan man added another score despite the best efforts of a retreating English defence to force him into touch.

Deago Bailey made sure England ended the contest with four tries to their name, but this couldn’t spoil an outstanding evening in London for this young Irish side.

Scorers for England: Tries - G Hendy, E Ilione, C Cleaves, D Bailey; Pens - J Benson; Cons - J Benson (2).

Scorers for Ireland: Tries - A King (2), M Devine, L McLoughlin, R McGuire; Pens - C Tector (3); Cons - C Tector (4).

ENGLAND: G Hendy; D Bailey, J Cusick, E Grayson, C Cleaves; J Benson, S Edwards; F Baxter, J Stewart, T Hoyt; L Chessum, T Lockett; E Richards, T Knight, E Ilione.

Replacements: C Cunningham-South for Lockett, W Joseph for Cusick, L Johnson for Benson (all 48), L Brooke for Knight (56), M Summerfield for Hoyt (64), N Thomas for Edwards (70), M Dormer for Baxter (72), F Theobald-Thomas for Stewart (80).

IRELAND: P Campbell; C Mullins, J Postlethwaite, B Carson, F Gibbons; C Tector, M Devine; J Boyle, J McCormick, R McGuire; C O’Tighearnaigh, M Morrissey; L McLoughlin, R Crothers, J Culhane.

Replacements: E Coughlan for Devine (59), A King for Mullins (61), J Hanlon for McCormick, S Wilson for McGuire (both 70), D Mangan for McLoughlin, T Butler for Tector (both 72), J McNabney for Morrissey (73), O Michel for Boyle (75).

Referee: D Schneider (UAR)