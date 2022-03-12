How Ireland and England rated: Classy Keenan doesn't put a foot or hand wrong

15 Hugo Keenan
Ireland’s best player. Hardly put a foot or a hand wrong at ground level and altitude. Swept up a lot of loose ends before outwitting England from deep for his try. First-class. 8.5
Defied geometrics to engineer a miraculous 50:22, then came good when it mattered most in providing the platform for Jack Conan’s clinching try. 7
Had England on the ropes in danger of early submission but for the knock-on found by the TMO in denying Caelan Doris his corner try. Has now completed every minute of all four matches. 6.5
Ran hard and straight as usual but now faces a serious challenge for his starting place given Robbie Henshaw’s powerful late surge off the bench. 6
Scored the first try and played a more mundane role in the last. A constant thorn among the Red Roses with the power of his running. 7.5
Conceded a careless offside penalty to Marcus Smith’s collection but stayed calm when England’s 14 turned the tide. A fitting farewell to Twickenham. 7
Razor sharp, he had England’s reorganised defence on tenterhooks. Outsmarted them with the quick tap to set up Keenan’s strike. 8.5
Scrum issues after softening England up with two punishing carries in the prelude to the second try – twelve years after a winning debut at Twickenham. 5.
Another big performance. Helped engineer the opening try and had played a more major role moments later over a score disallowed through no fault of his own. 7.
Caught in the eye of a torrid scrummaging storm with arms flung wide in joint exasperation at the French referee’s interpretation as well as Ireland’s crumbling set-piece. 6.
Recovered from the early shock of knocking-on in contact to have the last word, driving Finlay Bealham over for the bonus-point try. Some way off his best but still pretty good. 7
Desperately unlucky to be knocked out with barely 60 seconds on the clock, an illegal blow which left referee Mathieu Raynal no option but to send Charlie Ewels off for the earliest of early baths. n/a
Confined to a largely defensive mode. Toiled as hard as anyone to erode English resistance, made more tackles than any other Irish player (10). 6
Set the tone by putting Lowe away for the first try and was still going strong at the end. 7
A strong start featured a disallowed try and a stronger finish when England began to run out of heroics. Set up a try-scoring pass for Conor Murray which the Munster Lion failed to take. 6.5
REPLACEMENTS
Longest run in the tournament so far. 5
Did his best to demand a starting place against Scotland. 6
Not long but long enough to score. 5.5
Played a major role in guiding the ship through some rough seas. 7.
Promptly scored the try which eased nationwide anxiety. 6
Most important act: booting the ball into the crowd at the end. 5
No time to do anything.
Straight into the action, made a big difference. 6.5
Raised fleeting hope of an English win by spearheading their kick-chase, forcing the excellent Hugo Keenan to concede three points. 6
Barely seen as an attacking threat. Too busy shoring up the rearguard action. 5
Forced an early turn-over and could not be faulted for his defensive work. 6.5
Another who suffered from precious little opportunity as a creative force. 6
Won a host of new admirers for his prodigious work as an emergency flanker. 8
Missed one shot at goal, then drew England level going into the last quarter before the Ewels red card took its inevitable toll. 6.5
Never afraid to try something different before giving way to Ben Youngs. 5
Caused Ireland all manner of problems in the scrum. A major reason why England won six set-piece penalties. 8
Grinning from ear to ear for most of the match until Ireland made their superiority count to telling effect. 7.5
Made a real impact only for a blow to the head prevent him from making an even bigger one. 7
A major stumbling block to Ireland all over the pitch until even he ran out of gas. 8
Got what he deserved, the notoriety of Twickenham’s earliest bath. Left the French referee no option. -1
Moved from blindside to second row and fought like a true warrior to delay the Irish victory. 8
Added to English woes through no fault of his own, helped off before the end of the opening quarter. 4
Topped the tackle count with 15, including a try-saving one on Rob Herring. 6.5
No time.
Adequate. 5
Solid. 6
Long overdue return. 5.
Backs to the wall. 5
Quiet 5
Little chance. 5