How Ireland and England rated: Classy Keenan doesn't put a foot or hand wrong

IRELAND

15 Hugo Keenan

Ireland’s best player. Hardly put a foot or a hand wrong at ground level and altitude. Swept up a lot of loose ends before outwitting England from deep for his try. First-class. 8.5

14 Andrew Conway

Defied geometrics to engineer a miraculous 50:22, then came good when it mattered most in providing the platform for Jack Conan’s clinching try. 7

13 Garry Ringrose

Had England on the ropes in danger of early submission but for the knock-on found by the TMO in denying Caelan Doris his corner try. Has now completed every minute of all four matches. 6.5

12 Bundee Aki

Ran hard and straight as usual but now faces a serious challenge for his starting place given Robbie Henshaw’s powerful late surge off the bench. 6

11 James Lowe

Scored the first try and played a more mundane role in the last. A constant thorn among the Red Roses with the power of his running. 7.5

10 Johnny Sexton

Conceded a careless offside penalty to Marcus Smith’s collection but stayed calm when England’s 14 turned the tide. A fitting farewell to Twickenham. 7

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

Razor sharp, he had England’s reorganised defence on tenterhooks. Outsmarted them with the quick tap to set up Keenan’s strike. 8.5

1 Cian Healy

Scrum issues after softening England up with two punishing carries in the prelude to the second try – twelve years after a winning debut at Twickenham. 5.

2 Dan Sheehan

Another big performance. Helped engineer the opening try and had played a more major role moments later over a score disallowed through no fault of his own. 7.

3 Tadhg Furlong

Caught in the eye of a torrid scrummaging storm with arms flung wide in joint exasperation at the French referee’s interpretation as well as Ireland’s crumbling set-piece. 6.

4 Tadhg Beirne

Recovered from the early shock of knocking-on in contact to have the last word, driving Finlay Bealham over for the bonus-point try. Some way off his best but still pretty good. 7

5 James Ryan

Desperately unlucky to be knocked out with barely 60 seconds on the clock, an illegal blow which left referee Mathieu Raynal no option but to send Charlie Ewels off for the earliest of early baths. n/a

6 Peter O’Mahony

Confined to a largely defensive mode. Toiled as hard as anyone to erode English resistance, made more tackles than any other Irish player (10). 6

7 Josh van der Flier

Set the tone by putting Lowe away for the first try and was still going strong at the end. 7

8 Caelan Doris

A strong start featured a disallowed try and a stronger finish when England began to run out of heroics. Set up a try-scoring pass for Conor Murray which the Munster Lion failed to take. 6.5

REPLACEMENTS

16 Rob Herring, for Sheehan, 53 minutes.

Longest run in the tournament so far. 5

17 Dave Kilcoyne, for Healy, 53

Did his best to demand a starting place against Scotland. 6

18 Finlay Bealham, for Furlong, 74

Not long but long enough to score. 5.5

19 Iain Henderson, for Ryan 2

Played a major role in guiding the ship through some rough seas. 7.

20 Jack Conan, for O’Mahony 61

Promptly scored the try which eased nationwide anxiety. 6

21 Conor Murray, for Gibson-Park, 68

Most important act: booting the ball into the crowd at the end. 5

22 Joey Carbery, for Sexton, 80.

No time to do anything.

23 Robbie Henshaw, for Aki, 66.

Straight into the action, made a big difference. 6.5

ENGLAND

2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 4, Twickenham, London, England 12/3/2022

15 Freddie Steward

Raised fleeting hope of an English win by spearheading their kick-chase, forcing the excellent Hugo Keenan to concede three points. 6

14 Max Malins

Barely seen as an attacking threat. Too busy shoring up the rearguard action. 5

13 Joe Marchant

Forced an early turn-over and could not be faulted for his defensive work. 6.5

12 Henry Slade

Another who suffered from precious little opportunity as a creative force. 6

11 Jack Nowell

Won a host of new admirers for his prodigious work as an emergency flanker. 8

10 Marcus Smith

Missed one shot at goal, then drew England level going into the last quarter before the Ewels red card took its inevitable toll. 6.5

9 Harry Randall

Never afraid to try something different before giving way to Ben Youngs. 5

1 Ellis Genge

Caused Ireland all manner of problems in the scrum. A major reason why England won six set-piece penalties. 8

2 Jamie George

Grinning from ear to ear for most of the match until Ireland made their superiority count to telling effect. 7.5

3 Kyle Sinckler

Made a real impact only for a blow to the head prevent him from making an even bigger one. 7

4 Maro Itoje

A major stumbling block to Ireland all over the pitch until even he ran out of gas. 8

5 Charlie Ewels

Got what he deserved, the notoriety of Twickenham’s earliest bath. Left the French referee no option. -1

6 Courtney Lawes

Moved from blindside to second row and fought like a true warrior to delay the Irish victory. 8

7 Tom Curry

Added to English woes through no fault of his own, helped off before the end of the opening quarter. 4

8 Sam Simmonds

Topped the tackle count with 15, including a try-saving one on Rob Herring. 6.5

REPLACEMENTS

16 Jamie Blamire, for George, 80. No time.

17 Joe Marler, for Genge, 67

Adequate. 5

18 Will Stuart, for Sinckler, 38

Solid. 6

19 Joe Launchbury, for Dombrandt, 6

Long overdue return. 5.

20 Alex Dombrandt, for Curry, 15

Backs to the wall. 5

21 Ben Youngs, for Randall, 52.

Quiet 5

22 George Ford, not used.

23 Elliot Daly, for Marchant, 70

Little chance. 5