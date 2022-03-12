Johnny Sexton: 'Two years ago we would have lost that game'

Johnny Sexton celebrated a record victory at Twickenham over a resilient, 14-man England side and admitted Ireland would have lost that game two years ago.

Ireland outscored the English by four tries to nil for a bonus-point 32-15 Guinness Six Nations win but struggled for long periods of a game which had seen the home side reduced to 14 men after just 82 seconds following a red card for lock Charlie Ewels.

The visitors lost the penalty count 15-9 and conceded six of them at the scrum as the English pack backed by a vociferous home crowd gained set-piece dominance that allowed fly-half Marcus Smith to keep his side in the contest. His five penalty kicks cancelled out first-half tries from James Lowe and Hugo Keenan and tied the game at 15-15 with 20 minutes to go.

Yet Ireland showed strength of character to regather their wits and structure and tries from replacements Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham in the closing quarter saw them home to a famous if head-scratching victory.

“Two years ago we would have lost that game,” Ireland captain Sexton said. “We wouldn’t have had the composure to regroup, this week we prepared and the mental resilience work we have put in has helped.

“A distraction like a team going to 14 men, you need to do the basics, and at times we had those situations which were on so it was just execution. And on other times we kicked or didn’t go to edge when there was space.

“Now we have a Triple Crown chance at home (to Scotland next Saturday) and it’s nice to get a chance to win something at home because it’s usually away from home.”

Head coach Andy Farrell was similarly delighted with his team’s victory in what he called “a crazy old game” that gives Ireland a shot at the title if they beat the Scots in Dublin to lift the Triple Crown, although they will need England to do them a favour and win in Paris in the final game of Super Saturday to end French hopes of a Grand Slam.

“I’m over the moon,” Farrell said. “If you said that would happen at the start of the day we’d snatched your hand off. It’s a tough place to come.

“We were under pressure in that second half and some of that our was own doing but the composure at 15-15 to stick to task and come away with a bonus point is something we should be immensely proud of.

“We learned a lot about ourselves and here before, games have run away with themselves and we weren’t able to handle pressure. The crowd are behind them and momentum going their way and with 14 men you have nothing to lose. With 15 we have everything to lose.

“We were a little inaccurate and desperate at times. You take the rough with the smooth and come away with... the lads were calm under pressure and stayed on task and deserved the bonus point.”

Ewels’ red card was for a high hit on James Ryan that left the Ireland lock reeling and needing a Head Injury Assessment.

“James couldn’t return (from the HIA),” Farrell said, “he is fine and celebrating with the lads and he will go through the protocols again.”