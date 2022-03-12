What we learned at Twickenham: Scrum woes but tip-on passes unlock England

IRELAND kept their Six Nations title hopes alive with an unconvincing bonus point victory over an England side who played 78 minutes of the game with 14 men. But tries from James Lowe, Hugo Keenan, Jack Conan, and Finlay Bealham helped Andy Farrell’s side get over the winning line.

Scrum woes

There’s no sugar coating this; Ireland got taken to the cleaners in the scrums. England may have lost powerful second row Charlie Ewels after a mere 82 seconds to a red card, with wing Jack Nowell taking his place in the scrums, but they still shoved Ireland around with ease. Ireland will be among the favourites at next year's Rugby World Cup, but if there is one area of concern it’s at scrum time. They got the rub of the green in the championship opener against Wales despite being under pressure, while France also held the ascendancy in this area.

There were a few scrums at Twickenham where they got shoved backwards at a rate of knots. Both Cian Healey and Tadhg Furlong are fine players and are heavily respected scrummagers but something isn’t quite right in this area. Furlong is widely considered to be the best tighthead prop on the planet, but he got annihilated by his opposite number Ellis Genge.

Ireland conceded six scrum penalties which gave England field position, and the belief they could overcome their numerical disadvantage. Scrum coach John Fogarty needs to find some answers quickly because this will be an area the opposition will target moving forward.

Tip on passes make the difference

Defences are so well organised at test level it can be extremely difficult to find the edge in order to get the speedsters out wide into space. One way of doing it is by using your forwards to pass the ball at the point of contact which can draw in multiple defenders creating an overlap out wide. This isn’t a revolutionary new tactic, but Ireland have turned it into an art form. The likes of Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, and Josh van der Flier were at it all game, and it allowed Ireland to make serious metres while also releasing the likes of James Lowe out wide. Ireland’s pack has a nice balance to it.

Ireland's James Lowe with Courtney Lawes and Max Malins of England

They have players who can truck it up and go through the middle while there is also plenty of dynamism, and athleticism in their forwards. While they are as good as any side in the world in a tight encounter the tip on pass is their real point of difference. Over the last few years, they have upskilled their forwards significantly with their tight five among the most skilful in world rugby. This played a key role in their victory over a powerful, albeit depleted, England side.

World Rugby’s zero tolerance policy towards high shots is spot on

A quick glance at the rugby section of social media during the game was enough to send anybody over the edge. It’s fair to say opinion was split over whether England second row Charlie Ewels should have received a red card after 82 seconds for a high shot on his opposite number James Ryan. Many fans argue there was nothing Ewels could have done to prevent clashing heads with the Leinster man. After all Ryan is 6’7 and was carrying the ball aggressively into contact. But all that is irrelevant. Bath lock Ewels has a responsibility to go lower, every player knows if he goes high there is a possibility he could end up leaving the field for the remainder of the game.

The law was justified a few minutes later when it was announced James Ryan would not be returning to the field after failing his head injury assessment. It’s a worry for Ireland given Ryan has suffered with concussion issues in the past, and the law is there to prevent such injuries. Many supporters and pundits just don’t get it, but the red card was the correct decision and World Rugby are absolutely spot in enforcing a zero-tolerance policy towards high tackles for the sake of player welfare.

Jamison Gibson-Park is now the main man

Ireland's Jamison-Gibson Park and Caelan Doris celebrate winning

Rewind the clock a couple of seasons and it was almost unthinkable that Conor Murray’s place in the Ireland team would ever be in doubt. Murray was among the world’s best number nines, and was a key player for Munster, Ireland, and even the British & Irish Lions. But make no mistake about it Jamison Gibson-Park is now Ireland’s undisputed first choice scrum half. Throughout most of his career the 30-year-old has taken on the role of an understudy first in New Zealand and then Ireland. But he has developed into a player who is integral to Ireland’s chances of winning whenever they take the field. Gibson-Park is the brains of this side with his game management, tactical kicking, and his ability to control the tempo of the game an important cog in Andy Farrell’s squad. He was phenomenal at Twickenham, and thoroughly deserving of his player of the match award. His quick thinking to take a tap-and-go set up Hugo Keenan for a try, while the way he managed the game when Ireland were under pressure was a sight to behold. If the Lions were playing a test match tomorrow, he’d wear the number nine jersey.