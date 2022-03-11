Wales frustrated as France hold out for victory in Cardiff

Wales 9 France 13

France are one step away from a first Grand Slam since 2010 and Ireland’s hopes of overtaking them at the top of the Guinness Six Nations are now hanging by a thread.

Jonny Sexton’s side head to Twickenham on Saturday seeking a bonus-point win over England to stay in touch. Then it will be on to Paris on Super Saturday to see if the French can hold their nerve.

They were rattled by a passion filled Welsh performance that earned them a shot at victory. They were good enough to utilise what they had and despite a dominant second half they slipped to a brave defeat.

France showed their intent even before kick-off by coming out 10 minutes early for the pre-match rituals. There was an air of confidence about Antoine Dupont’s men and they started the game at real pace.

Dupont provided the spark with a snipe and offload that earned a penalty from which Melvyn Jaminet notched the first points of the game in the second minute. First blood France, crowd silenced and the march of the giant French pack began.

They smashed into the Welsh defenders and the opening quarter belonged almost exclusively to the visitors. Dan Biggar, who led his side superbly, replied with two penalties, but there was a classic French try from flanker Anthony Jelonch. Jaminet’s conversion opened up a seven point gap and with less than 10 minutes on the clock some Welsh fans were already fearing the worst.

But there was grit and resilience from the home side and they grew into the game using an array of different kicks. Replacement scrum-half Kieran Hardy hoisted a Garryowen to the posts from inside the French 22 to add pressure to the visiting defence and Liam Williams almost snuck in as he rose above everyone else a metre out.

There were some improvised kicks along the back line that further unsettled Jaminet and his back three. By the break the screw had been turned so successfully against the grain that three Biggar kicks had cut the gap to a single point and it was the French who were on the back foot.

They came to try to impose their running game, the flip here, the flick there, but the Welsh just wouldn’t lie down. On top of that, the French line-out was taken apart in the first half, losing three throws.

France wanted a loose game, but Wales wouldn’t play ball. When they drove hard up front they made ground, although it wasn’t until the second half that they began to make any headway behind the scrum.

Wayne Pivac knew he couldn’t get into a running battle with the would-be Grand Slammers and so encouraged a very pragmatic approach from his team. It worked for the first hour, even though Jaminet was able to extend the lead six minutes into the second half when Wales conceded a penalty.

The longer the game went on, the more nervous the French became and the longer Wales failed to concede they railed against the statistic that has haunted them all campaign in that they conceded more points than any other side in the final 20 minutes.

There was enough ball coming back on the Welsh side for them to have caused even bigger problems, but a lack of precision in their attack, and cutting edge in midfield, meant they failed to capitalise on their possession. The loss of their leading scrum-half Tomos Williams didn’t help and then there was concern in the second half when his replacement, Kieran Hardy, looked as though he might leave the field as well.

He remained, but there was simply no way through the lock-tight French defence. Shaun Edwards, their defence guru, used to be the Prince of Wales when it came to keeping the Principality safe, but now his allegiance was to Les Bleus. He knew how to keep Wales at bay and the plan worked surperbly well.

Many of the three Grand Slams he helped Wales to secure were based on rock-solid defence – Wales only conceded two tries in 2008 – and his tactics have permeated the French since he joined them and carried them to the verge of a first title in 12 years.

As much as Wales threw the kitchen sink, the ironing board, the car, the dog and anything else they could lay their hands on at the thin blue line, they could find no way through. If it was frustrating for the men in red, and the majority of the 63,208 fans, it showed the new spirit of the boys in blue.

There was an interception here, a turn-over there and a complete and utter refusal to let Wales score. It lasted long enough to keep them out and add a fourth successive victory in this championship and a seventh in a row in all Tests.

They will fancy their chances of beating England at Stade de France, even if they arrive having taken an Irish scalp. They will need to play better than this to complete the clean-sweep.

Wales showed what can be achieve with complete and utter commitment. With a bit more quality they might have stolen it.

The task for England in Paris will be to find a way through the Edwards defensive line. That is going to be some task.

Wales: Pens: Biggar 3. Wales: L. Williams, Cuthbert, Watkin, J. Davies, Adams, Biggar, T. Williams, Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, S. Davies, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Anscombe for L. Williams (66), Rees-Zammit for J. Davies (64), Jones for Thomas (66), Lake for Elias (54), Lewis for Francis (59), Moriarty for S. Davies (61), Morgan for Navidi (73). Not Used: Hardy.

France: Tries: Jelonch. Cons: Jaminet. Pens: Ntamack, Jaminet.

France: Jaminet, Moefana, Fickou, Danty, Villiere, Ntamack, Dupont, Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt. Replacements: Lebel for Danty (79), Lucu for Dupont (71), Gros for Baille (52), Mauvaka for Marchand (52), Haouas for Atonio (41), Flament for Woki (64), Cretin for Alldritt (64). Not Used: Ramos.

Ref: Matthew Carley (Eng).