Irish pack mentality shaped by success and failure at Twickenham

It will be 10 years next week since Declan Kidney was forced to concede that the demolition of his Ireland front row by the English at Twickenham had been “extremely painful” to watch.

For those of a squeamish disposition, the bare facts should suffice to tell the tale as Ireland fell to a 30-9 defeat after England took full advantage of a 20th-minute neck injury to visiting tighthead prop Mike Ross. Those were still the days of seven-man replacement benches, with only one prop covering both corners of the front row and it was the unfortunate Tom Court, a loosehead, who was sent on to join Cian Healy and Rory Best and battle gamely in the face of a white-jerseyed tidal wave of scrum power provided by Alex Corbisiero, Dylan Hartley and Dan Cole and marshalled by then-England forwards coach Graham Rowntree.

A penalty try and six scrum penalties were conceded by Ireland, who also lost three scrums against the head. Chastening to say the least.

Fortunately this evening’s scrummaging contest promises to be better matched, although current England head coach Eddie Jones has enjoyed some considerable bulldozing success from his players in this fixture in recent years. Not so much at scrum-time but in contact and on the gainline, particularly on home turf, and the Australian has been warning Ireland to expect a physical encounter like no other when the teams lock horns at 4:45pm.

“We have one intention in this game and that’s to go after Ireland. We are going to chase them hard down the street,” Jones said, and he has not been the only one to hype up the impending confrontation.

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan has predicted the game will be a “bar-room brawl”, a description that intrigued England prop Joe Marler, who will start on the bench today.

“I am trying to think of the last bar room brawl I was in,” Marler said. “Is it going to be like that? It is going to be tasty. "They are very, very aggressive at the breakdown. They love chucking numbers in there. I think off the top of my head you get 40 plus attempts at attacking our breakdown from Ireland. It is going to be a ding dong.

“Did you say that was Eddie O’Sullivan who said that? It is probably a fair assumption. I quite like that. A nice clean bar brawl though, none of the dirty stuff. No gouging or glass throwing. Just the clean stuff.”

With the likes of Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler on either side of the front row, and a back row containing captain Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry and Sam Simmonds, England have a forward pack very capable of a nice, clean braw, even if abrasive lock Maro Itoje fails to shake off the sickness that made him a doubt yesterday.

Marler also detected a shift of gears within the English squad at the start of their Ireland Test preparations.

“I'd say it was bit more a step up. There's definitely a bigger sense of 'Okay, Ireland are very good'.

“England v Wales games are always big and you know come kick-off it's going to be tasty against them, but with the greatest respect Wales were missing a fair few names and there was probably a little more expectation on us to win that game, whereas Ireland are full bore and have been together for some time now.

“It was definitely noticeable in training. Boys were like 'okay, serious game this Saturday'.”

The feeling is mutual and though Ireland will be missing first-choice loosehead Andrew Porter and hooker Ronan Kelleher to injury, there will be plenty of snarl as well as experience in the visiting pack with Cian Healy and Peter O’Mahony both selected to start at loosehead and blindside flanker respectively to join the likes of Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Caelan Doris.

Thankfully in Healy’s case, the traumas of 2012 have long since been superseded by more positive memories and perhaps it is that kind of experience – 196 caps combined between Healy and O’Mahony alone – that will prove to be most telling.

This is an Irish pack containing plenty of wise heads as well as brawn and memories of both success and failure at Twickenham, both sides of that particular coin informing the challenge ahead.

“There’s certainly days you don’t forget about but they’re in the past,” O’Mahony said this week. “That was a different time, a different team, a different game almost. Sorry, not almost. Rugby was a different sport from the game we’re playing today. You always have those… emotional scars, is the only way to describe them, in your career. They stay with you forever but they’re not something I’ll be thinking about this week. They’re past. They probably moulded me as a rugby player but they’re not something I go back to very often. But the other side of it is, if you’re not on your game at Twickenham against these guys, these are the kind of things that happen. They’re a very, very good team and if you’re not on your game, at a very, very high level, they can score points quick so that’s the way I look at it.”