The Ireland coach has handed starts to Ben Carson and Lorcan McLoughlin as his side bid to continue their unbeaten run after wins against Wales, France and Italy. 
Murphy wants another 'level of performance' from U20s

Ireland head coach Richie Murphy before the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade Maurice David in Aix-en-Provence. 

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 16:21
Colm O’Connor

Ireland U20 coach Richie Murphy has made two changes to the side that defeated Italy for Saturday's Six Nations clash with England at StoneX Stadium. 

Murphy has handed starts to Ben Carson and Lorcan McLoughlin as his side bid to continue their unbeaten run after wins against Wales, France and Italy. 

Carson featured for Ireland U20s during last year's Six Nations in Cardiff and joins Jude Postlethwaite in midfield for the showdown against England in Barnet, after Ben Brownlee was ruled out through injury.

Murphy has selected an unchanged back three with Patrick Campbell, Chay Mullins and Fionn Gibbons retained, while Charlie Tector and Matthew Devine continue their half-back partnership.

Ulster’s Reuben Crothers once again captains the side from the back row, where McLoughlin comes in at blindside and James Culhane continues at number eight.

Murphy said: "We've had another good window of preparation for this game, including last week's session against the Senior Team at Aviva Stadium. We identified areas where we needed to improve on from Italy and recognise the requirement to hit another level of performance on Saturday night."

The game kicks off at 7.15pm and will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News Now channel and on the BBC iPlayer.

IRELAND U20s: Patrick Campbell (Young Munster/Munster), Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby), Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge/Ulster), Ben Carson (Banbridge/Ulster), Fionn Gibbons (UCD/Leinster), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne /Leinster), Matthew Devine (Galway Corinthians/Connacht); Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster), James McCormick (Ballymena/Ulster), Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster), Conor O'Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster), Mark Morrissey (UCD/Leinster), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch/Ulster) (capt), James Culhane (UCD/Leinster).

Replacements: Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Oisin Michel (Lansdowne /Leinster), Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon/Munster), Tony Butler (Garryowen /Munster), Aitzol King (Clontarf /Leinster).

