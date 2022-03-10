PBC book all-Cork Munster Schools Junior Cup decider

Four tries for Pres as Crescent rue a couple of key moments and near misses at Musgrave Park
ROAR OF SUCCESS: PBC's James O'Leary leads the celebrations after the game.

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 16:45
Darragh Leen

Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final: PBC 20 Crescent Comp 5

Presentation Brothers College set up an all-Cork Pinergy Munster Schools Junior Cup final with a hard-earned win over Crescent College on Thursday at Musgrave Park.

PBC booked their final date with CBC in a fortnight on the back of a strong team performance which yielded four unconverted tries. However Crescent will look back at a couple of key moments in the game when the momentum could have swung their way.

Pres opened the stronger and fullback John Paul Curtin glided through a gap in the Limerick school’s defence after some strong carrying from the PBC pack to claim the first try.

However they were rocked back when quick thinking from Crescent scrum-half Jake Moloney put his side on the front foot after a clever pick-and-go close to a ruck. Crescent openside Dan Le Gear was on hand to cross for a levelling try, though Rowsome couldn’t add the extras.

PBC responded strongly and winger Eoin Hurley crossed in the corner after some slick handling to give the Mardyke men a 10-5 interval lead.

Momentum was nearly turned on its head shortly after the break as Crescent raced clear after picking off a PBC pass. However, PBC's winger Alastair Dunne was on hand to put in a crucial tackle to stop Crescent just short of the line. The importance of the moment was highlighted as they added a penalty via Harry Murphy and centre James O’Leary sealed the deal as he took the ball at pace to cross for a fourth try.

PBC: J P Curtin, E Hurley, M Hetherington, J O’Leary, A Dunne, H Murphy, R Byrd, S MacFarlane O’Shea, L Hegarty, F O’Sullivan, C Donnelly, D Murphy, D Foley, B Foley, R Moloney.

Replacements: D Sheehy, C Murphy, S Gilbert, C Bruhn, R Porter, F Óg Sheahan, H Murphy, R Byrne, D Fitzgerald, E O’Dowd.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMP: E Cusack, T B Dervan, J Boland, H McDonogh, E Collins, F Rowsome, J Moloney, N O’Riordan, A McNamara, M Keane, R Ryan, C Fenton, W Collins, D Le Gear, J Byrne.

Replacements: A Reddan, B Buckley, N Efe, C O’Malley, D McKeogh, A Obasa, R O’Connor, E Keogh, D Long, R Shields.

