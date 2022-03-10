PBC book all-Cork Munster Schools Junior Cup decider

Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final: PBC 20 Crescent Comp 5

Presentation Brothers College set up an all-Cork Pinergy Munster Schools Junior Cup final with a hard-earned win over Crescent College on Thursday at Musgrave Park.

PBC booked their final date with CBC in a fortnight on the back of a strong team performance which yielded four unconverted tries. However Crescent will look back at a couple of key moments in the game when the momentum could have swung their way.

PBC's Mark Hetherington in action against Crescent College.

Pres opened the stronger and fullback John Paul Curtin glided through a gap in the Limerick school’s defence after some strong carrying from the PBC pack to claim the first try.

However they were rocked back when quick thinking from Crescent scrum-half Jake Moloney put his side on the front foot after a clever pick-and-go close to a ruck. Crescent openside Dan Le Gear was on hand to cross for a levelling try, though Rowsome couldn’t add the extras.

PBC responded strongly and winger Eoin Hurley crossed in the corner after some slick handling to give the Mardyke men a 10-5 interval lead.

Momentum was nearly turned on its head shortly after the break as Crescent raced clear after picking off a PBC pass. However, PBC's winger Alastair Dunne was on hand to put in a crucial tackle to stop Crescent just short of the line. The importance of the moment was highlighted as they added a penalty via Harry Murphy and centre James O’Leary sealed the deal as he took the ball at pace to cross for a fourth try.

PBC: J P Curtin, E Hurley, M Hetherington, J O’Leary, A Dunne, H Murphy, R Byrd, S MacFarlane O’Shea, L Hegarty, F O’Sullivan, C Donnelly, D Murphy, D Foley, B Foley, R Moloney.

Replacements: D Sheehy, C Murphy, S Gilbert, C Bruhn, R Porter, F Óg Sheahan, H Murphy, R Byrne, D Fitzgerald, E O’Dowd.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMP: E Cusack, T B Dervan, J Boland, H McDonogh, E Collins, F Rowsome, J Moloney, N O’Riordan, A McNamara, M Keane, R Ryan, C Fenton, W Collins, D Le Gear, J Byrne.

Replacements: A Reddan, B Buckley, N Efe, C O’Malley, D McKeogh, A Obasa, R O’Connor, E Keogh, D Long, R Shields.