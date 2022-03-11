'I love Eddie's character and charisma, I’ve learned a lot off him'

Like death and taxes, there is utter predictability to a team being praised by Eddie Jones before they lock horns with his England team but it meant little to Andy Farrell yesterday as he unveiled his line-up for tomorrow’s Twickenham showdown.

The Ireland boss, made captain by the Australian when their careers crossed at Saracens in 2008, has heard it all before and has this week heard his former boss turned coaching rival install the Irish team as favourites for this Guinness Six Nations round four clash and praise them as the “most cohesive team” in world rugby.

Farrell dismissed the talk as a sideshow although he did concede Jones’s attempts at mind games were an entertainment to be enjoyed rather than in which to participate.

“I love Eddie’s comments. I love reading them,” Farrell said. “I think it’s great for the game. I love his character and charisma, I’ve learned a lot off him.

“I’ve worked under him. I’ve been a captain of a side for him. I’ve been in his company, etc, but I don’t see the need (to get involved). I don’t see the need. I don’t get it sometimes but I like reading it. I think it’s intriguing.”

Farrell, who was happy yesterday to discuss the six changes to his starting side made from the facile 57-6 victory over 13-man Italy last time out, had earlier deployed one of Jones’ own maxims to underline his point when the subject of Ireland’s pre-match favouritism, endorsed by bookmakers, was raised.

“Doesn't bother me whatsoever. I don't see what it does for or against you, it's just about us preparing properly. I also know that Eddie has said plenty of times in the past that praise makes you weak. We make sure that we take care of our own house and prepare properly over the coming days and be ready to perform.”

Farrell was also asked whether such mind games can have an influence on a game, to which the reply was abrupt.

“Not at this level, no.”

It would certainly be a major surprise if Jones had managed to get inside Irish heads at this stage, particularly with experience named by Farrell yesterday.

Johnny Sexton will return to captain the side, the 36-year-old having regained the number 10 jersey from Joey Carbery, who started in both the 30-24 defeat in France, when the skipper was injured, and the win over Italy when the elder statesman made an impressive return as a replacement.

There are three further changes to the Irish backline from that victory with Bundee Aki returning at inside centre as the undercooked Robbie Henshaw drops to the bench, Andrew Conway regaining the right-wing berth as Mack Hansen falls out of the matchday 23, and Hugo Keenan resumes the full-back role having stepped aside last time out as Michael Lowry made his Test debut. Conway and Keenan join left wing James Lowe in the Ireland back three.

The ankle injury sustained against Italy by Andrew Porter means Cian Healy will win his 115th cap as starting loosehead prop in a front row alongside Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

There is a return from an adductor strain for James Ryan, replacing Ryan Baird to partner Tadhg Beirne in the second row and it is an unchanged back row featuring Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris.

With Ronan Kelleher also missing through injury, and O’Mahony keeping Jack Conan out of the team as Doris continues at No.8 rather than at blindside flanker it represents a move, only partly enforced, away from the settled pack that impressed so much in the recent victories over New Zealand and Wales. But not, Farrell insisted, a change in approach.

“We wouldn’t pick them if we didn’t think they could add to the performance in the way that we’re going to play. Some tactical performances change along the way don’t they, dependent on what the opposition looks like, etc and, again, we feel the balance is right for this game.

“We’re a good side. We’re a good side that’s hopefully getting better. We're in a position again to still be in with a shout of winning the competition, which is great. To stay in that hunt until the final week you've got to win big games and this is a big game."

Much has been made in the build-up to this meeting of the opposing nations’ different stages of development towards next season’s World Cup in France with Ireland appearing to be much better balanced than an England side with talented but inexperienced players in key backline positions at nine, 10 and 15 though still displaying all the strengths of the power game that did for the Irish on their last three visits to Twickenham.

Jones is under pressure after defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield in round one and less than stellar victory over the Welsh at home in round three and Farrell related to that yesterday when asked about his own travails as a national head coach when the going was tough ahead of this fixture 12 months ago.

“I never doubted anything, no. First and foremost, if you’ve been involved in top-level sport for long enough, you realise that you have to be able to take the rough with the smooth.

“Obviously the outside noise creeps in every now and again but it’s up to you to realise that what is going to make your team better and that is you just being yourself. So, I suppose experience just allows you to bat away the noise and get on with the job in hand. Eddie is the most experienced man in world rugby at that.”