Peter O'Mahony braced for England's best performance of the season

Peter O’Mahony is expecting England to produce ‘their best performance of the tournament’ when Ireland face them in the fourth round of the Six Nations Championship at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.

Even though they have responded to their disappointing opening day defeat to Scotland with back-to-back wins over Italy and Wales, it is felt that Eddie Jones’ side are still searching for their best form in 2022. Ireland may be favourites to win at the London venue for just the second time since 2010, but O’Mahony said the visitors will need to be ready for a potential onslaught from their opponents.

“I think we’ve seen some of the best versions of what they can do at times in the Six Nations. Their attacking game is obviously very impressive when they’re flowing. I think Marcus Smith has brought a real attacking edge to them. [Henry] Slade as well. The two of them are combining up very well,” O’Mahony acknowledged.

“Obviously the English packs always speak for themselves, the way they operate with their set-piece. Their general play around the pitch, they’re a physical team. I’ve no doubt that they’re probably going to bring their best performance of the tournament this weekend.

“Being back at home, being us, I’m sure they’re going to bring their best game yet. That’s what we’ve got to prepare for and bring our best game as well.”

When Ireland last travelled to Twickenham for a Six Nations tie on February 23, 2020, they were just three games into Andy Farrell’s tenure as head coach. In what was also the last Test the team faced before the Covid-19 pandemic brought an eight-month halt to international rugby, Ireland suffered a 24-12 reversal that would have been more comprehensive had it not been for Andrew Porter’s converted try in stoppage-time.

Now two years down the road - and with a home victory against England under their belts from last year’s Six Nations - O’Mahony believes Ireland are a vastly-improved outfit.

“We’re two years down the line. It’s a long time in rugby. They’re also two years down the line. Game plans evolve, but we certainly feel that we’re improved. We’ve had that game and lots of other games, that we’ve taken lessons and learnings from, that hopefully we’ve banked and we’ll bring into the weekend.

“I think we’ve improved and we’re a long way down the line with the way we’ve developed our game plan, our skills and even our understanding of what we want to do and why we want to do it.”

After claiming a try on his return to the starting line-up against Italy last Sunday week, O’Mahony has retained his spot in the back-row alongside Leinster duo Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris for Saturday's game.

While the Cork man’s set-piece threat is a major reason why he has been given the nod this weekend, Farrell also talked up how O’Mahony has developed his all-round play since the Wigan native took over from Joe Schmidt in the winter of 2019.

Given the current competition for places in the Irish back-row - 2021 Lions tourist Jack Conan has to make do with a spot on the bench - O’Mahony admitted he had no choice but to step up his game.

“It has to all the time when you’re talking about international rugby and the quality of the group we have. You look at the back-row competition that we have. If you’re standing still and you think that you’re going well, there’s going to be players that pass you out. You’ve got to keep moving and he [Farrell] is giving us the platform.

“It’s an environment that, if you’re not getting better, you’re going to be passed out very, very quickly. At the same time, it’s an environment that facilitates you to get better all the time. It’s very enjoyable,” O’Mahony added.