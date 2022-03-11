Gibson-Park delighted to still have Sexton in his ear

From a Leinster squad barbecue to a red-hot afternoon out in Twickenham, Jamison Gibson-Park will have experienced many an occasion with Johnny Sexton in his ear.

Yet the Ireland scrum-half is more than happy to put up with another 18 months of his captain and half-back partner’s words of wisdom.

Gibson-Park, 30, will line out once more alongside Sexton tomorrow afternoon when Ireland bid to win their Guinness Six Nations “semi-final”, as Eddie Jones described it this week, against England in south-west London.

It will mark a significant start to the veteran fly-half’s farewell tour having on Tuesday announced that the IRFU contract extension to the end of the 2023 World Cup will be his last before retirement at the age of 38.

Despite all the verbals that are now guaranteed between then and now from the notoriously cranky and demanding Sexton, the number nine could not be more pleased to have an extended opportunity to play alongside him for province and country.

"Yeah, it's awesome man,” Gibson-Park said yesterday following Andy Farrell’s team announcement that will see him start his fourth consecutive championship game in his 16th Test match.

“I'm delighted for him. He has an unbelievable brain and I really enjoy playing with him, I think his rugby intellect is on another level so I look forward to the next little while with him and hopefully we'll keep it moving.”

He makes no secret of his admiration for Sexton and the influence the fly-half has had on his game since arriving at Leinster from the Hurricanes in 2016. I've been here almost six years now and I've learned so much, just through playing with him and listening to him speak in meetings. He has a wealth of experience and I'm very grateful for being around him in the last while, and for what's to come.”

The scrum-half has seen development in the number 10’s game also, he said.

“He'll say himself that he has definitely evolved in that time. There's no doubt he is always looking to get better, it's probably the reason why he has been around for so long and he's always the standard bearer here."

Gibson-Park admitted to being slightly overawed at meeting his future half-back partner for the first time when he arrived in Dublin from his native New Zealand though the tone was set at his first Leinster training session the following day.

"It was actually at a barbeque at Hayden Triggs' house back in 2016. I suppose at the time I was a little bit star-struck, I was thinking, 'Jeez I don't know what to say to this lad'.

"But it's been a crazy journey over the last five and a half, six years, and a little bit longer to go hopefully.

“He was sound at the barbeque and then probably grilled me the next day!”