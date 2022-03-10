Alex Dombrandt named on England’s bench for key Six Nations clash with Ireland

Alex Dombrandt is on the bench for England’s match against Ireland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 12:51
Duncan Bech, PA England RugCorrespondent

Alex Dombrandt has sufficiently recovered from coronavirus to secure a place on England’s bench for their pivotal Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Dombrandt’s inclusion was pending a successful run-out in Thursday’s training session and while removed from the starting XV that defeated Wales, he is able to provide number eight cover from the bench.

Sam Simmonds starts in his place and England have also been lifted by the presence of Tom Curry, who has passed the return to play protocols form concussion to continue at openside.

In the second and final change Joe Marchant is preferred ahead of Elliot Daly at outside centre, where he will partner Henry Slade in midfield.

Joe Launchbury is poised to make his first England appearance since December 2020 after completing his recovery from a serious knee injury to win a spot as second row cover on the bench.

Head coach Eddie Jones said: “We’ve been looking at this game as a semi-final. Ireland are the most cohesive side in the world right now and it will be a good test this weekend.

“We’ve prepared really well for this game. We did some good team togetherness work in Bristol and had a solid week of training on the pitch here.

“We are looking forward to going after them in front of a great home crowd at Twickenham.

“It’s been special having 82,000 supporters back in for our Six Nations games and it will be a great Test match for them.”

EnglandPlace: UK
