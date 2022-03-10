Sexton returns as captain as Farrell names Ireland team for Twickenham test

Johnny Sexton will return to captain Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday after Andy Farrell made six changes from last time out for the side to face England in the penultimate round of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations.

Sexton who this week confirmed he will be retiring from rugby at the end of the 2023 World Cup, made his comeback from the hamstring strain that forced him out of the round-two trip to France when he came off the bench at home to Italy on February 27.