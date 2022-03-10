Sexton returns as captain as Farrell names Ireland team for Twickenham test

Johnny Sexton will return to captain Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday after Andy Farrell made six changes from last time out for the side to face England in the penultimate round of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations.
Sexton who this week confirmed he will be retiring from rugby at the end of the 2023 World Cup, made his comeback from the hamstring strain that forced him out of the round-two trip to France when he came off the bench at home to Italy on February 27.
Now the 36-year-old has regained the number 10 jersey, replacing Joey Carbery as starting out-half for the first time since the opening-day victory over Wales. Sexton missed the 30-24 defeat in Paris and but made an impressive return as a replacement in the 57-6 win over the Italians.
There are three further changes to the Irish backline from that victory with Bundee Aki returning at inside centre in place of Robbie Henshaw, who has been named on the bench, Andrew Conway regaining the right-wing berth as Mack Hansen drops out of the matchday 23, and Hugo Keenan resumes the full-back role having stepped aside last time out as Michael Lowry made his Test debut. Conway and Keenan join left wing James Lowe in the Ireland back three.
An ankle injury which ended Andrew Porter’s championship means Cian Healy will win his 115th cap as starting loosehead prop in a front row alongside Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.
The second row sees a return from an adductor strain for James Ryan, replacing Ryan Baird to partner Tadhg Beirne and it is an unchanged back row featuring Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.
On the bench, Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson and Jack Conan cover the pack. Conor Murray, Carbery and Henshaw are the backline replacements.
H Keenan (Leinster); A Conway (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe; J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); C Healy (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).
R Herring (Ulster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), F Bealham (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster).