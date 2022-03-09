'We didn't get it right' - New Zealand Rugby apologises for International Women’s Day gaffe

New Zealand Rugby has apologised for a misjudged social media post made on International Women’s Day, after it was accused of side-lining female players.

The governing body tweeted the message: "Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love.” It was accompanied by pictures of male players with female family members.

New Zealand’s women are currently world champions in the 15-a-side game and won the gold medal in the sevens at the Olympics in Tokyo last year. The team was not mentioned by the All-Blacks in their tweet.

Former England star and World Cup winner Kat Merchant was among those to respond to the All-Blacks' post.

"Why is #InternationalWomensDay needed? This right here," she wrote. "Black Ferns are current world champions yet this post chose to ignore their existence and instead thank the women who 'allow' men to play."

Wasps and Wales player Florence Williams added: "How not to celebrate IWD from a male sport ally. Patronising. Female stereotyping to the max 'allow us to play’.

"It's not enough to acknowledge women, but understand the barriers and oppression, not aggravate it."

Ireland hockey player Shirley McCay tweeted: "Allow you to play the game you love… Goodness me. There's so much wrong with this it's almost as if it's a parody account."

The inclusion of All Blacks winger Sevu Reece in the post added fuel to the controversy. Reece was due to join Connacht until he pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in 2018.

Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day ❤️#IWD2022 #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/EnC8fXWQtF — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 7, 2022

"We didn't get it right and we apologise," said New Zealand Rugby. "NZR and our Teams in Black celebrated International Women's Day across all of our digital channels and our intent was to portray the many roles women have in our game."