Seven-try CBC into Munster Schools Junior Cup final

CBC Cork 40 St Munchins 19

CHRISTIAN Brothers College Cork eventually eased into the final of the Munster Schools Junior Cup with an impressive seven-try victory over St Munchin's at Musgrave Park.

They will play the winners of Thursday's other semi-final at Musgrave Park between PBC and Crescent Comprehensive College.

A brace of tries for winger Billy McCarthy and out-half Charlie O'Shea put CBC out of sight in the second period, but things were on a knife-edge in the early moments of the second half when St Munchins, playing with the wind, made it a one-point game (13-12)

CBC had sprinted into a 13-0 inside the first twenty minutes with tries from O'Shea and Cian Walsh but a Munchins try just before the break from Alex Quinn kept them in touch.

It was followed on the other side of the interval by a converted try from Munchin's full-back Ben O'Mahony's kick and chase and it was game on.

CBC’s Conor Galvin goes over for a a try despite the efforts of Ben O’Mahony of St Munchin’s Pic: Bryan Keane

Credit to CBC for reasserting their authority against the wind, with O'Shea grabbing a second try after 35 minutes and Bill McCarthy getting in on the right wing to stretch their lead to 25-12, with O'Shea's conversion. Conor Galvin claimed try number five as Munchin's struggled to deal with a yellow card and on 52 minutes sub Matthew Shalloe went over to make it 35-12. McCarthy clocked up the 40 points with five minutes remaining before Munchin's grabbed a late consolation try from Charlie Grace.

CBC: C Kilbride; A Murray, A O’Connell, L O’Leary, B McCarthy; C O’Shea, C Barrett; R O’Callaghan, D Prenter, R McElhinney; Z Coughlan, I Morton; C Walsh, C Hughes, C Galvin.

Replacements: P O’Rourke, M Shalloe, Z McGarry, R Coughlan, R Cogan, J McCarthy, C Corkery, D O’Callaghan, B Mayer, S Glackin.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: B O’Mahony; A McGlynn, T Williams, R Tier, A Quinn; T Wood, C Glynn; D Fogarty, A O’Shaughnessy, S Campbell; E O’Callaghan, L Collopy; O Vitolins, Ce Grace, B Power.

Replacements: C Neiland, A J O’Grady, C Brown, K English, E Coughlan, C McGrath, K Playon, G O’Brien, C Kiely, D Dillon.

Referee: K Barry.