Seven-try CBC into Munster Schools Junior Cup final

They will play the winners of Thursday's other semi final at Musgrave Park between PBC and Crescent Comprehensive College.
TOUCHDOWN: CBC’s Charlie O’Shea scores a try in the 40-19 win over St Munchin's at Musgrave Park. Pic: Bryan Keane, Inpho

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 16:00
Darragh Leen

CBC Cork 40 St Munchins 19

CHRISTIAN Brothers College Cork eventually eased into the final of the Munster Schools Junior Cup with an impressive seven-try victory over St Munchin's at Musgrave Park. 

They will play the winners of Thursday's other semi-final at Musgrave Park between PBC and Crescent Comprehensive College.

A brace of tries for winger Billy McCarthy and out-half Charlie O'Shea put CBC out of sight in the second period, but things were on a knife-edge in the early moments of the second half when St Munchins, playing with the wind, made it a one-point game (13-12)  

CBC had sprinted into a 13-0 inside the first twenty minutes with tries from O'Shea and Cian Walsh but a Munchins try just before the break from Alex Quinn kept them in touch. 

It was followed on the other side of the interval by a converted try from Munchin's full-back Ben O'Mahony's kick and chase and it was game on.

CBC's Conor Galvin goes over for a a try despite the efforts of Ben O'Mahony of St Munchin's Pic: Bryan Keane
CBC’s Conor Galvin goes over for a a try despite the efforts of Ben O’Mahony of St Munchin’s Pic: Bryan Keane

Credit to CBC for reasserting their authority against the wind, with O'Shea grabbing a second try after 35 minutes and Bill McCarthy getting in on the right wing to stretch their lead to 25-12, with O'Shea's conversion. Conor Galvin claimed try number five as Munchin's struggled to deal with a yellow card and on 52 minutes sub Matthew Shalloe went over to make it 35-12. McCarthy clocked up the 40 points with five minutes remaining before Munchin's grabbed a late consolation try from Charlie Grace.

CBC: C Kilbride; A Murray, A O’Connell, L O’Leary, B McCarthy; C O’Shea, C Barrett; R O’Callaghan, D Prenter, R McElhinney; Z Coughlan, I Morton; C Walsh, C Hughes, C Galvin.

Replacements: P O’Rourke, M Shalloe, Z McGarry, R Coughlan, R Cogan, J McCarthy, C Corkery, D O’Callaghan, B Mayer, S Glackin.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: B O’Mahony; A McGlynn, T Williams, R Tier, A Quinn; T Wood, C Glynn; D Fogarty, A O’Shaughnessy, S Campbell; E O’Callaghan, L Collopy; O Vitolins, Ce Grace, B Power.

Replacements: C Neiland, A J O’Grady, C Brown, K English, E Coughlan, C McGrath, K Playon, G O’Brien, C Kiely, D Dillon.

Referee: K Barry.

