Antoine Dupont fit for Wales but Damien Penaud misses out with Covid

WINGER Damian Penaud and lock Romain Taofifenua have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss France's Six Nations clash against Wales on Friday.

Penaud is replaced in the starting line-up by Gabin Villiere, who has recovered from injury. Taofifenua was on the bench when France beat Scotland 11 says ago and two switches among the replacements see call-ups for Mohamed Haouas and Matthis Lebel.

Penaud apart, Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie has otherwise retained the team that defeated Scotland.

And that means fears have been allayed about captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont after he suffered a knock during training on Tuesday.

Victory for France in Cardiff would leave them one win away from guaranteeing a first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

Flanker Josh Navidi has been recalled to the Wales team in a reshaped back-row. Navidi made his comeback appearance for Cardiff last week after five months out because of a shoulder injury, while he has not played Test rugby for almost a year.

But he will pack down alongside Taulupe Faletau at number eight, with Seb Davies handed blindside flanker duties.

The new-look breakaway trio means that Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham drop out of the starting line-up following Wales' narrow defeat against England 11 days ago.

Basham has been among Wales' most consistent performers this season, but he does not feature in the match-day 23. Moriarty is on the bench.

And a change at loosehead prop sees Ospreys forward Gareth Thomas preferred to Wyn Jones.

One back division switch sees Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies replacing Nick Tompkins and partnering Owen Watkin in midfield.

Tompkins was not considered for selection after suffering a concussion during Saracens' Gallagher Premiership game against Leicester last Saturday.

WALES:

L Williams; A Cuthbert, O Watkin, J Davies, J Adams; D Biggar (captain), T Williams; G Thomas, R Elias, T Francis, W Rowlands, A Beard, S Davies, J Navidi, T Faletau.

Replacements: D Lake, W Jones, D Lewis, R Moriarty, J Morgan, K Hardy, G Anscombe, L Rees-Zammit

FRANCE: M Jaminet; Y Moefana, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villiere; R Ntamack, A Dupont (capt); C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio, C Woki, P Willemse, F Cros, A Jelonch, G Alldritt.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, J-B Gros, M Haouas, T Flament, D Cretin, M Lucu, T Ramos, M Lebel.