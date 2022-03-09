Dupont passed fit, but France lose duo to Covid for Wales clash

Fears have been allayed about captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont
Dupont passed fit, but France lose duo to Covid for Wales clash

France's Antoine Dupont breaks clear to score a try during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture date: Saturday February 12, 2022.

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 14:05

France Wing Damian Penaud and lock Romain Taofifenua have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss France's Guinness Six Nations clash against Wales on Friday.

Penaud is replaced in the starting line-up by Gabin Villiere, who has recovered from injury.

Taofifenua was on the bench when France beat Scotland 11 says ago and two switches among the replacements see call-ups for Mohamed Haouas and Matthis Lebel.

Penaud apart, Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie has otherwise retained the team that defeated Scotland.

And that means fears have been allayed about captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont after he suffered a knock during training on Tuesday.

Victory for France in Cardiff would leave them one win away from guaranteeing a first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

FRANCE: M Jaminet; Y Moefana, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villiere; R Ntamack, A Dupont (capt); C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio, C Woki, P Willemse, F Cros, A Jelonch, G Alldritt.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, J-B Gros, M Haouas, T Flament, D Cretin, M Lucu, T Ramos, M Lebel.

More in this section

Australia v Argentina - Rugby Championship Michael Cheika set for Pumas appointment, Felipe Contepomi to join the ticket
England Training - Pennyhill Park - Friday February 25, 2022 England's Joe Marler: Bar-room brawl? I like the sound of that. No gouging or glass throwing. Just the clean stuff.
Ireland v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Aviva Stadium Hugo Keenan: Ireland in a much better place than last Twickenham trip
<p>Connacht’s Jarrad Butler </p>

Captain Jarrad Butler extends Connacht stay

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up