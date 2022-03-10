Van Graan: Old friend Steyn 'simply the best'

Earlier this week, Johann van Graan bumped into veteran South African fly-half Morne Steyn outside Munster’s team hotel in Pretoria, where the head coach is preparing his team for this Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Bulls.

It was a chance encounter at a coffee shop that brought back past memories for Van Graan, who coached Steyn during his early years at the Bulls.

“Our paths first crossed in 2003 when I joined the Bulls, I’ve had a long journey with him since then, seeing him become a regular first-choice fly-half and then becoming a Springbok in 2009,” Van Graan reflected from Pretoria.

For both men, so much has changed since.

Van Graan left South Africa in 2017 and has spent several years in the top job at Munster, but will soon head off to start a new chapter at English club Bath. Meanwhile, Steyn’s career took him from the Bulls to Stade Francais in Paris, before coming full circle after coach Jake White lured him back to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in 2020.

Although Steyn has hung up his boots at international level - a decision he took soon after famously kicking the winning penalty in last year’s decisive third Test against the British & Irish Lions - he has extended his contract with the Bulls through to 2023.

The story of Steyn is particularly relevant this week as the 37-year-old has dramatically been made available for this weekend’s clash with Munster.

The experienced pivot had initially been banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle in a match against the Sharks in mid-February, but this week the URC announced that his suspension had been reduced by a week after he successfully completed a ‘World Rugby HPC Coaching Intervention process’ aimed at “modifying technique or behaviours”.

It’s an interesting loophole of sorts that has cleared Steyn for selection this week, although it remains to be seen whether he will be drafted straight back into the matchday 23.

A strong likelihood is that in-form Chris Smith will retain the Bulls’ No 10 jersey, but White could well opt for an insurance policy on the bench in the form of Steyn.

It’s a prospect that has not escaped the attention of Van Graan after briefly bumping into Steyn this week.

“When Morne joined Stade Francais I don’t think he ever thought he’d come back to the Bulls, but his return has been a massive success. The thing with Morne that many don’t see is his humility as a human being and rugby player. To have achieved what he has at the age of 37 is amazing, and he’s still in tip-top shape.

“He’s a very important player to the Bulls and in every team environment, and we know he’s phenomenal at Loftus. There’s a song they used to play at the stadium called “Simply the Best” from Tina Turner, and I remember some moments from Morne at Loftus that were simply the best. He’s someone I really respect, and whether he starts or is on the bench this week, he’ll definitely be a big factor for the Bulls.”

Although Munster currently lie in third position on the URC log, with the Bulls down in 11th, there is little doubt that the home team will be viewed as favourites this Saturday.

Van Graan acknowledged as much, but said he had full confidence in the relatively inexperienced squad that will do duty in South Africa.

“We will have to treat the Bulls with a lot of respect, they have a phenomenal pack of forwards, speed among the backs and they’ve adapted their game over the last two seasons to really good effect. They’re always a quality team, but even more formidable at home, and that’s something we’re very aware of. We’re going to back our squad, but we do know this is going to be a tough one.”

The Bulls have made it clear that they will look to force Munster into a high-tempo game filled with plenty of ball-in-play action in the hopes of running the touring team off their feet at altitude.

“We’d be naive to come here to face the Bulls on the highveld in the heat of March, and think they’re not going to try and use that to their advantage,” Van Graan said. “But we can only control what we can, and it was pleasing to see how we maintained our intensity for the full 80 minutes last weekend (against the Dragons). It’s also going to be key for us to adapt and embrace the challenge of facing these conditions even if they’re very different to what we’re used to back home.

“I think this is going to be the beauty of the URC over the next couple of months — 12 teams from Europe are going to come down to South Africa for two games each, so if you look at the log now, I think it’s going to be very different after all those tours. The four South African teams hold a lot of cards in their favour because they’ve got quite a few home games coming up.”