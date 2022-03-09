Michael Cheika set for Pumas appointment, Felipe Contepomi to join the ticket

Reports in Argentina say Cheika chosen ahead of Gonzalo Quesada and Felipe Contepomi but the latter expected to be Cheika’s assistant before taking over following France 2023.
New man: Pumas assistant coach Michael Cheika is set to be appointed as Argentina's head coach.

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 10:43
Cian Locke

Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi is posied to join a new Argentina management ticket heded by former Leinster head coachj Michael Cheika, according to media in Argentina.

Cheika's appointment sets him on a potential collision course with his native Australia at next year's World Cup. Cheika, who has been an assistant coach with Argentina since severing ties with Australia in late 2019, is expected to take over from Mario Ledesma, who resigned last month.

The newspaper La Nacion reports Cheika has been chosen ahead of Gonzalo Quesada and Felipe Contepomi but the latter, who played at four World Cups, is expected to be announced as Cheika’s assistant before taking over from the Australian following France 2023.

Shoukd Australia top their World Cup pool that features Wales and Fiji, they will play the second-placed team in Pool D which features group favourites England, Japan and Argentina.

Ledesma, who previously served as Cheika’s assistant with the Wallabies and Stade Francais, asked the Australian to join him as a coaching assistant for The Rugby Championship in 2020 and in their first match, the Pumas claimed their first win over the All Blacks in Sydney.

Should Cheika’s appointment be confirmed, he will have 18 months to turn Argentina around after going winless during last year’s Rugby Championship.

