Michael Cheika set for Pumas appointment, Felipe Contepomi to join the ticket

Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi is posied to join a new Argentina management ticket heded by former Leinster head coachj Michael Cheika, according to media in Argentina.

Cheika's appointment sets him on a potential collision course with his native Australia at next year's World Cup. Cheika, who has been an assistant coach with Argentina since severing ties with Australia in late 2019, is expected to take over from Mario Ledesma, who resigned last month.