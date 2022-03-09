World Cup ‘huge factor’ as Johnny Sexton determined to leave on a high

Welcome to the longest of Irish rugby’s long goodbyes. Back in September 2013, Brian O’Driscoll gave notice of his decision to retire from the game at the end of that campaign after finally rejecting the pleas of the Leinster faithful for “one more year”.

Yesterday, Johnny Sexton left himself with a full 18 months to count down before he finally calls time on his own glittering career having revealed his decision that the IRFU contract he has signed to take him to the end of the 2023 World Cup will be his last as a player.

If all goes to plan, that is. It was no surprise that the Leinster, Ireland, and British & Irish Lions fly-half, who will be 38 years of age by the time of that tournament in France, also made plain his acute awareness that very few athletes are able to set the terms of their exits from the elite sporting stage. Fewer still choose the most prestigious competition in their sport as their point of departure and get to go out with a winner’s medal in the back pocket. Furthermore, Sexton was reminded yesterday that former Ireland team-mates’ ambitions to make the World Cup their swansong have ended in disappointment.

That is both an incentive and a warning to the current national skipper as he prepares for his final Six Nations visit to Twickenham this Saturday. His captaincy predecessor Rory Best at least made it to the last World Cup having signposted his decision in the preceding months. Gordon D’Arcy in 2015 and John Hayes four years earlier were not so fortunate.

“That’s exactly what I’m referring to,” Sexton said, having namechecked a list of rugby stalwarts such as Best, O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell, and Brad Thorn, that he had learned from on the subject of playing deep into their 30s.

“The thought of doing that is one that you kind of go, ‘ah, I’ll just finish up now’… but the want to go on and I feel so much part of this team and I love this team so much and it’s the same setup with Leinster. I don’t feel like I want to walk away and I feel that I can still contribute and I want to and that’s the most important thing. I love coming to work every day.

“So, when I added everything up, it was an easy decision (to extend his contract) and there’s always that driving factor at the back of your head that there’s a risk that you get left behind (at home) but I’m determined that that won’t happen.”

Sexton has experienced the full spectrum of emotions over the course of a 103-Test Ireland career that saw him named World Rugby Player of the Year for 2018, having landed the Grand Slam, won a three-Test series in Australia and beaten the All Blacks on home soil for the first time. The World Cup has not been so kind, his woes interwoven with those of the Ireland team in quarter-final defeats in 2011 and 2019 having missed the 2015 last-eight loss to Argentina due to an injury sustained the previous week. Understandably, the pursuit of the William Webb Ellis Cup remains at the forefront of his motivations.

“It’s a huge factor. I’d like to think that even if we were successful at previous ones I’d still have the drive but it makes it that bit easier to want to go again because I’m very grateful for the career I’ve had but you do look back and go, ‘we gave up some chances at World Cups and we didn’t perform at other World Cups, but want to put that right’.

“It’s just an opportunity at the moment. You’re not guaranteed anything as in you’re not guaranteed anything with selection. You have to continue to stay fit and keep your form and warrant a place in the team of course. To have that opportunity to try and do that is great now.”

Sexton is right to frame his ambitions this way. It is simply an opportunity, particularly for a player who has not, due to injuries, played a full part in an international window since the Covid-hit 2020 Six Nations.

The captain missed last month’s defeat in Paris due to a hamstring strain and whatever the knowledge he has amassed and the good habits he has kept to sustain him through the first 13 seasons of his Test career, the next campaign and a half may well prove his most challenging in terms of staying fit. That and fielding questions about his pending retirement.

“It’s even strange talking about the next 18 months on the week of an England game,” he said yesterday. “I’m starting to think that we shouldn’t have announced it until a couple of weeks’ time but, look, my focus for the moment is finishing the Six Nations on a high, finish the season and then I think the after-rugby stuff, I’ve started preparing for it and that will look after itself.”

If Sexton’s only regret is to have shown his hand a little earlier than anyone expected, he will have done okay.