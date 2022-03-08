Hugo Keenan: Ireland in a much better place than last Twickenham trip

Hugo Keenan has declared that it will be a very different, and improved, Ireland team that travels to Twickenham this weekend when compared to the version that was so comprehensively undone by England there the last time.

That 2020 Autumn Nations Cup defeat was a sobering experience for an Ireland side that was much further adrift of their hosts on the day than the 18-7 scoreline suggested. Jonny May did the bulk of the damage with two tries.

It was a game played less than a year into the Andy Farrell era and at a time when the squad was still some way from clicking. That would eventually happen four months later when the same opposition was beaten 32-18 in the last Six Nations game of 2021 in Dublin.

“We've taken so many strides,” said Keenan, “obviously a lot more experience in the group now. It was one of my first games, Caelan's (Doris) first games. It was still a relatively early point in the new coaching staff's campaign. So we've come on hugely.

“We've shown that in the autumn and in the last couple of games. I still don't think we are at our potential and that's the exciting part. There's more in us. We've been showing it in glimpses, but it's about consistency so, yeah, it's exciting.” The Leinster full-back has been superb for his country since making his debut but that day in southwest London was as difficult for him as everyone else. May beat him to an aerial ball for one score and the English targeted him at the ruck when he carried into contact.

“It was a big learning curve for me. I remember starting full-back, I came off about 60 minutes in for Jacob (Stockdale). You're always tested aerially against England. They'll put up a lot of contestable balls and they have a range of kickers in their backline. It's the same again this week. They're obviously a very physical side as well, their pack are big.

“There were a lot of learnings from that. I've played them since, we obviously beat them in the Aviva since and we took in some of those learnings, but again that wasn't the perfect performance either and I think we've come a long way as a squad since then. It's a different squad from then, both ours and theirs.” The setting will be different too.

Keenan has played at Twickenham twice before but the stadium wasn’t a heaving mass of 80,00-plus people either time. His first taste of the venue was with the Ireland sevens and that other experience came behind closed doors.

Ireland’s XV that last day included Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Ross Byrne, Quinn Roux, CJ Stander. All told, there are likely to be at least eight changes to the XV between then and this weekend and England have undergone an even greater metamorphosis.

Just eleven of the 23 who featured for them 15 months ago are in this week’s 36-man squad. Among the absentees, for an assortment of reasons, are the likes of Owen Farrell, George Ford, Billy and Mako Vunipola and May.

“It's still going to be such a big challenge,” said Keenan. “I know (Farrell) is a key individual for them but the likes of Marcus Smith, Henry Slade, they are both brilliant footballers. They have been stepping up.

“There's a few new young lads who have come into the frame over the last few years who have been going well for them and are exciting players. It's never an easy one going over there, you can see that from recent results, how difficult it is to go there and win.

“So we won't underestimate the challenge in front of us.” As for Eddie Jones’ assertion that Ireland will start favourites? Johnny Sexton brushed that one off on Tuesday afternoon and Keenan was equally disinterested in engaging with the master of rugby’s mind games.

“Ah, it's not a focus at all. I didn't even realise it myself. We're just focusing on our performance. We know how much of a challenge it is to go over there and get a win. It's such a tough place to go.

“You're going to have to be spot on with your performance and play to your potential if you want to beat England at Twickenham on any given day, given any situation."