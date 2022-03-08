Blistering start powers Newbridge into Leinster Cup semis

Newbridge College and Belvedere College contest a lineout in the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 17:21
Daire Walsh, Energia Park

Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final 

Newbridge College 17 

Belvedere College 10 

Newbridge College held off a spirited fightback from Belvedere College at Energia Park to book their place in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals.

Coached by former Munster back Johne Murphy, the Kildare outfit flew from the traps and to open a 17-point lead inside 15 minutes. It took all of 17 seconds for the deadlock to be broken with Todd Lawlor touching down in sensational fashion after chasing down his own fly kick. Five successive points off the kicking tee from Paddy Taylor moved them into a double figure lead and while they lost Lawlor to injury in the 14th-minute, his replacement Calum Corcoran immediately enhanced their lead with a try. 'Bridge out-half Taylor was also withdrawn inside the second-quarter, but even though Belvo finally responded with a five-pointer from Senan Coakley, Murphy's side had a 17-5 cushion at the interval.

They may not have added to their initial scoring blitz, but Newbridge defended superbly for long stretches of the second half with captain Kieran Kelly getting underneath Michael Carmody to prevent a try with 12 minutes remaining.

Belvo eventually doubled their tally with an unconverted Alex Usanov effort on 66 minutes, but after they coughed up a penalty in the dying moments, the 12-time champions fell short in their quest for a last-four place.

Scorers for Newbridge College: Tries - T Lawlor, C Corcoran; Cons - P Taylor (2); Pens - P Taylor.

Scorers for Belvedere College: Tries - S Coakley, A Usanov.

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: C Bolton; T Lawlor, J Collins, T Waters, C Mangan; P Taylor, T Brophy; F Mahon, M Masterson, P Stapleton; M Barry, S Treacy; K Kelly, R McGroary, S Fitzgibbon.

Replacements: C Corcoran for Lawlor (14), T Bohan for Taylor (21), D Downing for Mahon, B Bohan for Stapleton (both 44), S Dawson for McGroary (55), O Udell for Masterson (60), R Byrne for Kelly, S Davitt for Barry (both 68).

BELVEDERE COLLEGE: S Hogan; P O'Grady, A Ryan, J Tormey, D O'Leary; C Daly, M McGrath; E McDermott, D Dowse, K Brennan; E Rees, A Spicer; W Kinsella, S Coakley, A Usanov.

Replacements: M Carmody for Hogan (20 mins); E Smith for Coakley (h-t), C Bateman for McDermott (41), L Gaughan for Rees, C O'Driscoll for McGrath (both 47).

Referee: A Cole (Leinster Rugby Referees).

