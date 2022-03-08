Johnny Sexton aiming to go out on a high at next World Cup

Johnny Sexton has declared his determination to go out on a high and crack Ireland’s glass ceiling at World Cups after signing a new contract with the IRFU that will end once the next tournament finishes in France late next year.

The Ireland captain has played at three World Cups and come away from each and every one of them disappointed. There have been nine tournaments in all and no Irish team has yet to make it past the quarter-final stage.

He would dearly love for that to change before the boots are hung up. To go out on a high.

“It was always my intention to try and stay at the top of my game to get myself to a World Cup and I’m very thankful and grateful that I’ve been afforded that opportunity to do it,” he explained on Tuesday afternoon. “Now it’s up to me to keep the body in good shape.

“I’m still very driven to get there and perform at the World Cup. That was one of the biggest factors for me. I spoke to a lot of guys who have finished in the game with big regrets over World Cups.

“It’s obviously a long time away and at this moment we’ve got a lot in front of us to focus on but it’s great to get it sorted.”

He will be 38 by the time France 2023 is being contested and there was confirmation here that the event will be his last hurrah regardless of how Ireland fare.

“Yeah, finished, 2023 World Cup. I’m delighted to be able to say it. I've been beating around the bush for six months, always nervous talking about the World Cup when you weren’t guaranteed to be there.

“But I just want to make the most of this last 18 months of my career and go out on the top. It’s up to me now to work hard and get the body and mind in the best shape possible, and attack the last 18 months.”

That he has made it this deep into his 30s is remarkable enough and it hasn’t been straightforward.

There have been numerous injuries of varying types and seriousness in recent years but the never-ending graft at finding what he called the one-percenters, whether in diet or recovery or some other area, has already paid off.

“I’ve said it previously, I’ve played with a lot of guys that went out at the top of their game. People that have won a World Cup, like Richie McCaw and Brad Thorn. I played with Brad and took a lot from him.

“Closer to home then, Rory Best, Paul O’Connell and Brian O’Driscoll. All these guys played to a similar age so you take bits from all of them: Peter Stringer, Donnacha O’Callaghan. It’s a long list so it’s not like I’m the first person ever to do it.

“I am just very hungry to stay in the international setup. I don’t want to go out with a whimper, I want to go out at the top. So, whatever it is, 18 more months to make the most of a career. Yeah, hopefully we can finish on a high.”

That year-and-a-half countdown starts with this Saturday’s trip to Twickenham where Ireland have won only 14 times since the first meeting of the two teams at the historic venue back in 1910.

Eddie Jones, being Eddie Jones, kicked off the week’s build-up by declaring Ireland to be the most cohesive team in the world and elevating the visitors to the plinth of favourite for a game that both need to win to keep title ambitions alive.

Sexton’s response to that was predictable.

“We don't really care about favourites or who is the favourites, you know what I mean? It's irrelevant. We obviously haven't won that many times over the years there but that's not to say we can't do it this time.

“It's really down to this game and who can get their best performance out there. All our prep has been focused on doing that, realising the task that is at hand with the atmosphere that is going to hit us and the intensity that they will bring to the game, and preparing to try and play our best under severe pressure and conditions.

“It's a great test for us and we'll see if we've learned lessons from the French game and if we can adapt and play better in an away stadium.”