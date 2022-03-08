Johnny Sexton signs new IRFU contract

Johnny Sexton has inked a contract extension up until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Ireland and Leinster out-half Sexton said he was 'excited about the prospect of competing at a fourth World Cup with Ireland and the potential for growth in this group between now and then'.

Sexton made his international debut against Fiji in November 2009 and has represented Ireland at three Rugby World Cups (2011, 2015 & 2019).

He is a two-time Lions tourist (2013 & 2017) and has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and five European Cups with Leinster. He has represented his provinces on 178 occasions scoring 1549 points.

The former World Player of the Year was appointed Ireland captain by Andy Farrell in January 2020 and has led the team to ten victories in his 13 game tenure as skipper.

Sexton, commented: "I always said that if I am enjoying my rugby and the Ireland and Leinster set-ups believe I can add value to the environment then it would be an easy decision to sign another contract.

"There is some great talent coming through at Leinster at present and I am excited about the prospect of competing at a fourth World Cup with Ireland and the potential for growth in this group between now and then."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, said: "Johnny’s performances continue to be of the highest standard and he remains an integral member of the Ireland and Leinster squads.

"He has always been a leader on the field and in the past two years since taking on the Ireland captaincy his leadership off it has been top class. Johnny is a generational player and we are delighted that he has extended to 2023."