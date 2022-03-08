Eddie O’Sullivan warns that Ireland must be braced for a ‘bar room brawl’ in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham.

Ireland remain in the hunt for the Triple Crown but face an English side who are desperate to correct their stuttering form in this championship.

The English lost to Scotland on the opening weekend before crushing Italy and then defeating Wales last time out despite struggling for fluency in a 23-19 win.

As a result, O’Sullivan is wary of facing a somewhat wounded animal in London this weekend.

"We know where we are, but where are they? They are not in a good place," the ex-Ireland coach told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I'm not saying it's a bad place, but they are not in a good place. England have struggled. In the context of where they're trying to get to and where they are, the gap between them and winning a World Cup is quite large at the moment.

"That's not to say that England don't have the capacity to change things very quickly. But this English team at the moment are struggling a bit.”

O’Sullivan insists that all the pressure is on the hosts.

"They need to get a result on Saturday. If they win on Saturday and then lose in Paris things aren't going to be so bad, but if they lose their last two Six Nations games it will be very difficult," O'Sullivan said of England, who will take on France on the final day of the tournament. Ireland face Scotland on March 19th.

"They need a result and the way they can get it and for that reason they are very dangerous.

"They're a team that has to win. If we lose at Twickenham it won't be the end of the world, we'll be disappointed but I think their stakes are higher. This will be a bar room brawl and we need to be ready for it.

"If we get to play on the weekend like we know we can play we'll beat them, there's no question.

"But they have to stop us, and that could be very physical."

"This is going to be a hugely physical competition.”