Leinster face daunting task in replacing outgoing Dawson as CEO

Players talk about leaving the shirt in a better place than the one they found it in when their time comes to move on. Well, Leinster were spluttering along in old buttoned-up collars when Mick Dawson took over as CEO in late 2021.

Look at them now.

The Lansdowne clubman will step down at the end of the season after over two decades in charge and he will leave having overseen nothing less than a transformation of the province’s fortunes both on the field and off.

They were still playing out of a run-down Donnybrook Stadium and training out of portacabins when he started. Home now is an RDS with three times the capacity and with the team a regular resident at the 51,000-plus Aviva Stadium down the road.

The day-to-day base is a state-of-the-art centre in UCD, built at a cost of €2.5m and funded thanks to the largesse of a private backer. Turnover on his arrival was €2m, it is nine times that now.

John Walsh, President of the Leinster Rugby Branch, described Dawson yesterday as a visionary. He also mentioned the redevelopment of Donnybrook into Energia Park and the instigation of the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence, home to the sub-academy and age-grade programme as notable achievements.

“It’s been a difficult decision but after 20-plus years I think the time is right,” Dawson said yesterday. A former employee of Davy Stockbrokers, he was 48 when he arrived. A spell as president of his club, postponed years ago due to his Leinster commitments, await. Few innings have been longer or more fruitful in terms of Irish sporting administrators.

His has been an assured and effective hand on the tiller and it has played a vital role in Leinster morphing from perennial underachievers and into a club that has claimed four European Cups, a Challenge Cup and eight league titles under various guises.

And all this while keeping a low profile.

It was never about him. Interviews with media have been given sparingly and reluctantly. Take for example a request to talk with this outlet before their first Heineken Cup final in 2009 that was granted on the proviso that it would focus on the club and not the man.

While his influence was widespread there may be nothing that speaks louder for his ability to make the right choice for the club at the right time than the head coaches who have come and gone through the dressing-room doors.

It took time to get right. Gary Ella replaced Matt Williams when the latter moved on to the Scotland job. Declan Kidney was in place for just one season. Neither were successes but that all changed when they took an informed punt on an unproven Michael Cheika.

Similarly ‘risky’ decisions were made when giving Clermont Auvergne’s assistant coach Joe Schmidt his first big gig, and again in handing the reins over to Leo Cullen after the current incumbent had banked just one season in the coaching department after retiring as a player.

That Cullen replaced Matt O’Connor, whose face never quite fit, in the big office shows how this form of recruitment is never a sure-run thing but Dawson and Leinster boast a remarkable success rate in this most precarious of waters and one that is mirrored by their player recruitment record.

If there are a million small things that make a club and a team run smoothly then a CEO who listens while being able to retain control and authority is non-negotiable. Dawson has done that, not least when asking the players what type of coach they wanted when replacing Cheika.

That worked out pretty well.

“He’s been an amazing support for me personally,” said Cullen. “I feel like he has backed me a lot. You always want to try to reward the faith that people place in you as well.”

Like Cullen, Dawson is an IRFU employee and it will fall to the union now to find a worthy successor. They will be supported in that endeavour by Korn Ferry, the international recruitment consultancy.

It makes for a daunting brief, one that includes the domestic schools and clubs games, the professional side, sponsorships and other commercial relationships, the link with the RDS and ongoing plans to redevelop that venue, and then the union itself.

“The biggest strength is the relationships he forms,” said Cullen, “being able to keep everyone together. He has had an amazing impact and he will be a huge loss for us but he will be handing it over in reasonable shape.

“He’s been a great character and I’ve loved working with him.”