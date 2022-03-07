Gonzaga's second wave sweeps Wesley College away

Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final

Gonzaga College 32

Wesley College 7

Gonzaga College produced a strong second half performance at Energia Park to book their place in the last four of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

Having dug deep to establish a 7-0 interval lead, 25 unanswered points after the break comfortably ensured the passage of the 2019 finalists into the penultimate round.

Included amongst the Gonzaga ranks was bustling back-row Paul Wilson, an All-Ireland minor football championship winner with Meath last August. Impressive opening round triumphs for both his side and Wesley raised expectations ahead of this contest, but a succession of errors made it difficult for either to create attacking momentum.

The deadlock looked set to remain unbroken for the entirety of the first half - until inside centre Jody Browne powered over in the 29th minute for a try that was converted by Stephen McMahon.

Declan Fassbender's men were expected to push on after the break and so it proved. Following excellent build-up play from George Morris and Hugo McLaughlin, Hugh Goddard unleashed a superb pass out wide for Hugo Neville to dot down for an unconverted five-pointer in the corner.

After McLaughlin - taking over place-kick duties from McMahon - added a penalty in the 47th-minute, tries from replacements Oisin Murray and Tomas Noone underlined Gonzaga's credentials. While Wesley were rewarded for their industry with a stoppage-time score from Oran Handley, it was a mere consolation in the end for the Ballinteer school.

Scorers for Gonzaga College: Tries - J Browne, H Neville, O Murray, T Noone; Pens - H McLaughlin (2); Cons - S McMahon, H McLaughlin (2).

Scorers for Wesley College: Tries - O Handley; Cons - J Cazzini.

GONZAGA COLLEGE: H McLaughlin; H Neville, H Goddard, J Browne, O O’Neill; S McMahon, M Sullivan; T Hammond, T Cotter, G Morris; T Murphy, L O’Callaghan; N Maguire, G O’Donnell, P Wilson.

Replacements: O Murray for Sullivan (53), A McVerry for O'Donnell, T Noone for Morris (both 63), A O'Flanagan for O'Neill (65), L McLaughlin for Hammond, T Wyley for Murphy, M Wall for Neville (all 68), M Tyrell for Wilson (70).

WESLEY COLLEGE: M Golden; F Nolan, T Durham, J Fish, J Crooks; J Cazzini, K Moran; S Foulds, R Jones, A Lowry; H Hjelseth, J Walsh; L O’Neill, T Geoghegan, O Handley.

Replacements: C Collins for Walsh (40), C Mitchell Doyle for Golden (53), R Handley for Lowry, R Cockrell for Nolan, S Pedlow for Foulds, L Clinton for Moran (all 63), H Girardi for Fish, M Campbell for O'Neill (both 67).

Referee: D Blake (Leinster Rugby Referees).