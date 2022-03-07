Gonzaga's second wave sweeps Wesley College away

Gonzaga College produced a strong second half performance at Energia Park to book their place in the last four of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.
Having dug deep to establish a 7-0 interval lead, 25 unanswered points after the break comfortably ensured the passage of the 2019 finalists into the penultimate round.
Included amongst the Gonzaga ranks was bustling back-row Paul Wilson, an All-Ireland minor football championship winner with Meath last August. Impressive opening round triumphs for both his side and Wesley raised expectations ahead of this contest, but a succession of errors made it difficult for either to create attacking momentum.
The deadlock looked set to remain unbroken for the entirety of the first half - until inside centre Jody Browne powered over in the 29th minute for a try that was converted by Stephen McMahon.
Declan Fassbender's men were expected to push on after the break and so it proved. Following excellent build-up play from George Morris and Hugo McLaughlin, Hugh Goddard unleashed a superb pass out wide for Hugo Neville to dot down for an unconverted five-pointer in the corner.
After McLaughlin - taking over place-kick duties from McMahon - added a penalty in the 47th-minute, tries from replacements Oisin Murray and Tomas Noone underlined Gonzaga's credentials. While Wesley were rewarded for their industry with a stoppage-time score from Oran Handley, it was a mere consolation in the end for the Ballinteer school.