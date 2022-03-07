Bulls put target on the back of 'world-class' De Allende

Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith has acknowledged the return of Springbok centre Damian de Allende could be a "game-changer" for Munster in Pretoria.

Munster’s touring party departed Ireland for South Africa this past weekend, and will next face the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in the United Rugby Championship at 2.05pm (4.05pm Irish time) on Saturday.

The big news out of the squad announcement was the confirmation that De Allende has recovered from an abdomen injury, and is set to return to action for the first time this year.

It’s a timely boost for Munster as they travelled to South Africa without several players who are absent due to injury or international duty, and the inclusion of De Allende was understandably a central talking point when the Bulls hosted a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

“We know Munster are coming here without some of their Ireland internationals, but there are others who do have Test experience, such as Damian, who is simply world-class," Smith commented. "We’ve taken note of Munster's recent results, and particularly their big win over the Dragons, but with Damian included it does change the dynamic of what they can offer, so we will have to be at our best if we want to put them to the sword.

“Everything is going to revolve around him (Damian)," Smith added. "He’s a big ball carrier but he also has great feet and an unbelievable pass. So it will be pretty tough to cut him out of the game, but perhaps we can get a couple of guys on him and try to limit his space and put him under pressure, which might help our cause. But he’s definitely a game-changer for them.”

Warm weather has greeted Munster upon their arrival in South Africa, and Smith made no secret of the fact that they would want to use the heat and altitude to their advantage, although the forecast does suggest there will be cloud cover and relatively cool conditions on Saturday.

“As we know, it’s often even a battle for the South African sides from the coast to come here and play at altitude, and now we’re hoping that the sun will be out and cooking, that would be even more in our favour than altitude… “We’ve got a guy in our camp like Arno Botha who once played for Munster, and he’s shared some knowledge about how they do things. In terms of the pace of the game, we’d love to be able to chase them around with a 4pm kick off and with the sun hopefully beaming down. If we can tire them out then hopefully it will open up a bit later on because they’re obviously a very good defensive side with excellent linespeed. Their kicking game is great and you don’t often find space in their backfield, so our best bet could be to run them around a bit and then grab the opportunities that could come our way.”

Munster have headed to South Africa on a high after destroying the Dragons 64-3 on Saturday night – one try short of their biggest win ever in the competition – and currently lie in third position on the standings.

However, Johann van Graan has returned to his city of birth in Pretoria with a considerably different squad compared to the travelling group that first saw these fixtures postponed towards the end of last year, while the Bulls are starting to build some momentum.

“A massive challenge,” was how Van Graan put it when asked about their trip to South Africa. "The Bulls at Loftus will be big, as it will be to face the Lions at Emirates Airline Park. South African teams came here into the cold, now we have to go to the heat.

“It will be hot in South Africa, we have got to deal with the altitude and Bulls and Lions teams who are very difficult to beat at home. It’s a great challenge for our lads. We’ve lost a few more players to the national team, but I’m really looking forward to this and we are going to enjoy the next two weeks and go and measure ourselves against the South African teams in their backyard.”

Munster’s touring squad: Forwards (17): Stephen Archer, Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Chris Cloete, Mark Donnelly, John Hodnett, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Jean Kleyn, Keynan Knox, Eoin O’Connor, Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack O’Sullivan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley.

Backs (16): Liam Coombes, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Chris Farrell, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Dan Goggin, Mike Haley, Ben Healy, Aran Hehir, Calvin Nash, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo