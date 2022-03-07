Connacht to increase capacity for Leinster visits

Temporary terracing will be installed to accommodate extra fans for the URC and Champions Cup games at the Sportsgrounds.
Terraces will be located in the Bohermore Road and College Road ends for both fixtures against Leo Cullen's side in the URC (26th March) and Heineken Champions Cup (8th April)

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 12:58
Colm O’Connor

Connacht will install temporary terracing at The Sportsground for their upcoming games against Leinster.

The action will increase capacity to 8,129 from just under 6,000.

This marks the first time additional terracing will be installed at the ground since before the COVID-19 pandemic, when 8,129 were in attendance for the Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Toulouse in January 2020.

Connacht’s Head of Commercial & Marketing, Philip Patterson says: "We have seen an incredible demand for tickets for these two huge games, so we are making every effort to ensure we can accommodate as many supporters as possible. These extended terraces will allow for an additional 4,000 fans across both fixtures. We should also recognise the significant milestone of requiring these additional terraces for the first time in the COVID-19 era. The passion and enthusiasm from our loyal supporters remains as strong as ever. We would strongly encourage all supporters who are planning to attend to book their tickets as soon as possible, if they haven’t already done so."

