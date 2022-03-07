Damian de Allende in Munster squad for South African double date

Jack O’Donoghue captains the 33-player travelling squad that includes six Academy players
Damian de Allende in Munster squad for South African double date

Recovering: Damian de Allende

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 12:14
Cian Locke

Springbok centre Damian de Allende has travelled with Munster for their pair of URC fixture as he continues his recovery from an abdominal injury.

Munster's travelling party departed Ireland on Sunday ahead of the Vodacom Bulls game in Pretoria on Saturday (2.05 pm Irish) and the Emirates Lions the following Saturday (12pm Irish).

Jack O’Donoghue captains the 33-player travelling squad that includes six Academy players - forwards Scott Buckley (hooker), Mark Donnelly (prop), Cian Hurley (lock), Eoin O’Connor (lock) and Alex Kendellen (back row) travel along with scrum-half Paddy Patterson.

Shannon’s Aran Hehir, who joined the squad as scrum-half cover in recent weeks, is also included in the travelling squad.

Forwards (17): Stephen Archer, Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Chris Cloete, Mark Donnelly, John Hodnett, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Jean Kleyn, Keynan Knox, Eoin O’Connor, Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack O’Sullivan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley.

Backs (16): Liam Coombes, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Chris Farrell, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Dan Goggin, Mike Haley, Ben Healy, Aran Hehir, Calvin Nash, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.

More in this section

Munster v Wasps - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Jeremy Loughman receives first Ireland call up
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-BORDEAUX-BEGLES-PAU Top 14 drill down: Pau condemn league leaders Bordeaux to a fourth defeat in a row
Super Rugby: Vodacom Bulls v Sharks Munster in South Africa: 'It's going to be a completely different experience'
<p>Outgoing Leinster CEO Mick Dawson</p>

Leinster CEO Dawson to step down after 20 years at helm

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up