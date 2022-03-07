Damian de Allende in Munster squad for South African double date

Springbok centre Damian de Allende has travelled with Munster for their pair of URC fixture as he continues his recovery from an abdominal injury.
Munster's travelling party departed Ireland on Sunday ahead of the Vodacom Bulls game in Pretoria on Saturday (2.05 pm Irish) and the Emirates Lions the following Saturday (12pm Irish).
Jack O’Donoghue captains the 33-player travelling squad that includes six Academy players - forwards Scott Buckley (hooker), Mark Donnelly (prop), Cian Hurley (lock), Eoin O’Connor (lock) and Alex Kendellen (back row) travel along with scrum-half Paddy Patterson.
Shannon’s Aran Hehir, who joined the squad as scrum-half cover in recent weeks, is also included in the travelling squad.
Stephen Archer, Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Chris Cloete, Mark Donnelly, John Hodnett, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Jean Kleyn, Keynan Knox, Eoin O’Connor, Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack O’Sullivan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley.
Liam Coombes, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Chris Farrell, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Dan Goggin, Mike Haley, Ben Healy, Aran Hehir, Calvin Nash, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.