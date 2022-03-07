Jeremy Loughman receives first Ireland call up

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman has been called up to the senior Ireland squad for the first time.

Andy Farrell’s men go to Twickenham this Saturday for a crucial Six Nations encounter and the absence of Andrew Porter due to injury has prompted the head coach to bolster his stocks at the loosehead position.

Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne will be expected to fill the two available berths come matchday, while Connacht’s Dave Heffernan has been a frequent presence at national camp, and now Loughman joins them for the first time at the age of 26.

A product of Athy RFC and Blackrock College, Loughman played five times for Leinster before switching to Limerick. He has played 63 times for Munster to date, a dozen of those coming this season.

Iain Henderson returns to the squad for the week having missed out against Italy with a positive Covid test. The Ulster second row played 80 minutes for the province against Cardiff last weekend.

However, Jordan Larmour will miss the England encounter and the final game against Scotland having picked up a hip injury during Leinster’s rout of Benetton in Italy a few days ago.

Tough luck for a man whose Test career has slowed down appreciably in recent times.

Jack Carty, Heffernan, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney all come back into the enlarged collective for the week to come having featured for their clubs over the weekend.

Ireland Squad Round 4 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Backs (16) : Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians); Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen); Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf); Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht); Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon); Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen); Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht); Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers); James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge); Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD); James Lowe (Leinster); Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge); Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen); Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD); Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Forwards (19): Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University); Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers); Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne); Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere); Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster); Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College); Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf); Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf); Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers); Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy); Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch); Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians); Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen); Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution); James Ryan (Leinster/UCD); Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne); Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge); Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena); Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).