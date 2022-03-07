Rassie Erasmus: South Africa in the Six Nations would be 'awesome' 

South Africa’s director of Rassie Erasmus believes a Springbok move to the Six Nations would be "awesome".

The former Munster head coach says he has always been a massive fan on the northern hemisphere's spring spectacular, telling the Mail on Sunday: "Murrayfield is awesome, the Aviva is awesome, Twickenham is awesome. I love the atmosphere and their rich tradition of singing. Speaking from the South African side of the fence, I would love to see the Springboks in the Six Nations. The style of play, the travel and the time zones would all suit South Africa.

“You could fly in overnight on Thursday, play on a Saturday and fly back on Sunday. It would be easy. When we go to Australia or New Zealand, you wake up at 2 am and don’t know what day it is!”

Erasmus said in the MOS interview that he wanted to make it clear that there wasn’t anything wrong with the Rugby Championship.

“We are locked in with the Rugby Championship until 2025, so for now it is still hypothetical,” he said. “Just please don’t mistake this for me saying the Rugby Championship is bad. I love New Zealand, I love Australia and I love Argentina. Gus Pichot is a legend.

“If someone with proper research showed me that South Africa joining the Six Nations would make the Rugby Championship weaker and damage the growth of the global game, then we shouldn’t do it. But right now, speaking as a South African, I think joining the Six Nations would be awesome. Just remember this is purely my own personal opinion.

In the same interview Erasmus emphatically denied being the leaker of the infamous video panning Australian referee Nic Berry's handling of the first lions Test last summer.

“People think I leaked that video. I didn’t. Why would I screw up my whole career to do that? I’ve got twin girls, 18 years old, who are at school and they hear other parents telling them how their dad had f***** it all up.

“My mum is at an old-age home and they’re showing her articles saying, ‘Rassie’s lost it, he’s got depression, he’s drunk’. I want to tell the world that, swearing on my youngest child’s life, I did not leak that video.”

Erasmus explained that he did send Berry match footage seeking clarification on some decisions. “I submitted the video link to the restricted group using Vimeo, which is secure and safe. It was not possible for anyone to even search for the video on any search engine without the link. I looked at the viewing history and eight of the first 35 views were in Australia. Why on earth would I leak it to guys in Australia?

“Listen, the mistake I made was not putting a password on the link. I compounded that by not warning that it was confidential. So I accept and agree with World Rugby’s finding that a public leak was almost inevitable.

“I have to live with that and I unconditionally accept their verdict and the sanction imposed. I won’t challenge or criticise that in any way. But I repeat to you, I am not the person who leaked that video.”