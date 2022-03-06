Josh Navidi joins up with Wales for final Six Nations fixtures

Josh Navidi joins up with Wales for final Six Nations fixtures

Josh Navidi has been added to the Wales squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 12:11
Rob Thomas

Josh Navidi has been added to the Wales squad for the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations.

The British and Irish Lions flanker required shoulder surgery after being forced off eight minutes into Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls in October.

However, the 31-year-old returned to action in the Blue and Blacks’ defeat to Ulster on Friday night, playing the full 80 minutes in Belfast.

Navidi’s addition to the squad ahead of Wales’ home clash with France on Friday sees fellow back-row Ellis Jenkins released back to Cardiff for their two matches in South Africa over the next two weekends.

The capital region face the Lions in Johannesburg next Sunday before travelling to Cape Town to take on the Stormers.

Jenkins started Wales’ opening defeat to Ireland but was not in the matchday squad for subsequent fixtures against Scotland and England.

Wales sit fifth in the Six Nations table and will welcome Italy to Cardiff for their closing fixture following France’s visit.

